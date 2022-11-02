Albuquerque Little Theatre presents ‘Deathtrap’

This weekend, Albuquerque Little Theatre presents its latest production, “Deathtrap,” by Ira Levin.

The play is directed by Henry Avery, with set and costumes by Nick Fleming and Kaylee Silcocks-Gore, and props and sound by Lando Ruiz.

“I did this play when it first opened, back in the ’80s and I’m glad to be able to do it,” Avery said. “It takes place in 1978 in New England, so we’re playing it at the date that it was set originally, because so many of the references are appropriate for that time.”

“Deathtrap” follows Sidney Bruhl, who is a successful writer of Broadway thrillers while living lavishly in his Connecticut home is struggling to overcome writer’s block which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

A possible break happens when he receives a script from a student at a nearby college, a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash.

Avery said the play has multiple twists and turns of “devilish cleverness.”

“I love it all and I really think this is a very clever script as it is full of surprises,” Avery said. “I think that’s kind of the one of the exciting things to do is to know that you’re going to take an audience on a real roller coaster ride because you think you’re going in one direction and something happens differently.”

The plays stars Dehron Foster and Fawn Hanson as Sidney and Myra Bruhl, Josh Johnson as Clifford Anderson, Ceptembre Anthony-Tedesco as Helga ten Dorp and Jeff Mocho as Porter Milgrim.

“There are only five actors in the whole show and only a couple of them actually use the instruments so it’s just concentrating on those rehearsals,” Avery said.

Unlike most plays, “Deathtrap” has more than enough weapons for the audience.

“So there is just a lot of everything from crossbows and daggers and axes, so of course the safety issues are important that we have a fight coordinator for the play,” Avery said. “He is working with us to make sure that all the action stuff that we do, is safe.”

But the extra factor in this is just the safety of using all the weapons and collecting the weapons to be used.

Avery said with the usage of weapons in the play, the rehearsal process was interesting.

“Well, we started off using fake stuff but we just use objects that you could get comfortable with just for the rehearsal process,” Avery said.

“Until you get used to using them, and then you start introducing the more accurate instruments like, the guns will not fire, they’re totally safe and a lot of the gunshots are of sound effects and not really happening.”

The Albuquerque Little Theatre warns that the production of “Deathtrap” uses strobe lights and other intense lighting effects that may affect those with photosensitivity seizure issues. The production also uses the sound of gunshots.