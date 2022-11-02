 Yjastros brings 'Çiertas Danças' to the NHCC as part of its fall concert series - Albuquerque Journal

Yjastros brings ‘Çiertas Danças’ to the NHCC as part of its fall concert series

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños will be featured in “Çiertas Danças,” presented by the National Institute of Flamenco on Nov. 11-12. (Courtesy of Beatris Mexi Molnar)

Since its inception, a goal of the National Institute of Flamenco is to cultivate relationships across the world.

With “Çiertas Danças,” the NIF’s company – Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company is collaborating with artists Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños, and musical guests Alicia Morales and Ãngel Ruíz.

“Çiertas Danças” will take place as part of Yjastros’ fall concert season on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, with two performances at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

As artistic director, Joaquin Encinias gets to oversee the entire production.

“The entire piece is choreographed by Rafael and Valeriano,” Encinias says. “They’ve been in Albuquerque for a little over two weeks now.”

The fall concert season’s name stems from an original work Estévez and Paños choreographed for Yjastros, which explores the rhythms and harmonies of early music that grows to become flamenco.

In the title piece, Yjastros express flamenco and its musical predecessors from an exciting contemporary lens.

“We’ve had two pieces of theirs in the repertory,” he says. “It was important to bring them back for this show. The evening will be all of their work and they will perform an original piece.”

Encinias says Estévez and Paños were guests artists from the University of New Mexico’s flamenco program.

The flamenco company, Yjastros will be performing “Çiertas Danças,” as part of its fall concert season. (Courtesy of Pat Berrett)

This is when the pair collaborated with Yjastros in the past.

“It’s really about collaboration with the university and establishing these working relationships,” Encinias says. “These are two of the most highly sought choreographers in Spain right now. What they bring is challenging the company. I’m very proud with this collaboration.”

Encinias says Estévez and Paños are the winners of the 2019 Spanish National Dance Prize for choreography and will present their groundbreaking work “Silencios.”

“Flamenco is our main language,” Estévez and Paños say. “It’s wide variety of styles, possibilities and nuances creates a meeting point in which all the concepts and essences of what we wish to express are searched for and found. Flamenco art is born from European, Roma, Jewish, Moorish and African cultures coming together on Spanish Andalusian ground.”

Yjastros will perform its fall performance “Çiertas Danças,” on Nov. 11-12. (Courtesy of Pat Berrett)

Encinias says being able to have collaborations helps keep the company invigorated.

He says the pair are two of the highest levels of professionals.

“We’ve been rehearsing for two hours a day,” he says. “The amount of material that the company has to retain is huge. Watching the two of them work together is amazing because they have powerful minds and bodies. There’s such a great dynamic between the two of them. They push each other. To watch that happen is so inspiring.”

‘Çiertas Danças’
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

WHERE: Albuquerque Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: $40-$70, plus fees, at nhccnm.org or 505-724-4771

