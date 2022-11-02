Inaugural Enchantment Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival set to kick off

Your one-stop shop for sampling and sipping on some of New Mexico’s best beer, wine and spirits awaits you at the Enchantment Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival.

The event debuts on Saturday, Nov. 12 and will feature more than 50 New Mexico vendors at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“As much as people love beer, there’s plenty of people who don’t like beer,” said Joseph Lopez, event organizer. “Our goal is to provide options to everyone and ensure we include the whole community.”

Fermenters Events, the New Mexico Brewers Guild, and New Mexico Distillers Guild, have teamed up to present the event created to serve as a catalyst to “interconnect” breweries, wineries and distilleries.

“Another goal of ours is to bring everyone together on the industry side as well as the attendee side,” Lopez said. “Hopefully, people can build connections there.”

Numerous breweries will be in attendance including Beer Creek Brewing Co., Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co., Boxing Bear Brewing Co., Canteen Brewhouse, Downshift Brewing Co., Ex Novo Brewing Co., Juno Brewery, Kilt Check Brewing Co., La Cumbre Brewing Co., Marble Brewery, Nexus Brewery, Palmer Brewery & Cider House, Red River Brewing Co. & Distillery, Rumor Brewing Co., Santa Fe Brewing Co., Second Street Brewery, Steel Bender Brewyard, Thirsty Eye Brewing Co., Truth or Consequences Brewing Co., and Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery.

Participating wineries and distilleries include Gruet Winery, Lescombes Family Vineyards/St. Clair Wines, Noisy Water Winery & Cellars, Sheehan Winery, Wines of the San Juan, 505 Spirits, Albuquerque Distilling, Altar Spirits, Hollow Spirits, Left Turn Distilling, Safe House Distilling Co., Taylor Garrett Spirits, and Troubled Minds Distilling. Leaf & Hive Brewlab also will be at the event.

Attendees eager to beat the crowds can opt for a $45 VIP ticket, which includes early entry at noon; a souvenir tasting glass; 20 tastings of beer, wine, or spirits; and free VIP parking closer to the festival gates. General admission ticketholders will be allowed into the event at 1 p.m. They will receive a souvenir tasting glass with 15 tastings of beer, wine and spirits of their choice. Attendees also can purchase additional drinks directly from vendors as well as buy packaged products or bottles for future consumption. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 for guests who do not imbibe.

Prior to the event, Traverses Yoga will be holding a session from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for $15 per person. Yogis can sign up in advance on Traverses’ Instagram page, @traverses_yoga, and click on the bio.

The age 21 and older event also will feature a plethora of market vendors selling their wares, live entertainment from reggae-rock group, Elevated Roots, as well as a DJ spinning the turntables, and numerous food vendors including Burrito Baby NM, Craft Q, Gourmet Doner Kebab, Kamikaze Kitchen, Street Food Institute, The Kitchen Sink 505 and The Sugabom.

“There will be plenty of food options,” Lopez said. “Each food truck will have a different cuisine. For example, one pizza food truck, one barbecue food truck, ideally one vegan food truck, one burger food truck, just to give our attendees a myriad of options.”