Badflower brings its blunt style and sound to Albuquerque

Badflower is out again to challenge its audience through confrontational music.

The rock outfit is currently opening for AWOLNATION and both are making a stop in Albuquerque on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Historic El Rey Theater. The Mysterines are slated to be the first act on the bill.

Badflower has been going strong on tour of recent, but mainly as a headliner, so an opening slot was welcomed by the band.

“This is the first support tour we’ve done in, I want to say, four years,” said Josh Katz, lead singer. “It’s been easy for us because it’s a shorter set, less pressure.”

Though Badflower is not the headliner this go-around, the band is dedicated to sustaining the energy and lyrical openness that has built a loyal fanbase the last few years.

Katz said fans “can expect the same passion that you hear in the songs, but also a level of unprofessionalism that I think is refreshing. We’ve been changing the setlist every night. … It’s spontaneous and fun.”

Badflower emerged onto the rock scene with its first studio album, “OK, I’m Sick,” released in February 2019. Powered by blunt lyrics dealing with sensitive topics, the album was named one of the top 50 rock albums of 2019 and reached a peak position of 10 on Billboard’s US Top Alternative chart that same year.

The band’s 2021 release, “This Is How The World Ends,” provides fans with that same candidness that occasionally pushes the limits of comfort, yet remains accepted by listeners in search of an emotional connection – and a growing fanbase is a worthwhile undertaking for Badflower.

“Injecting somebody with what we do into their veins, that’s the goal for us,” Katz said. “It’s definitely a slower and more challenging process, but it’s a greater payoff to be that kind of band that makes a real emotional impression on people.”

With over a million monthly Spotify listeners, Badflower’s sound and style maintains a solid following, and its progress is partially due to not only their modern reflection of both the emo and grunge genres, but a similar expressive bond with its audience.

Katz said that his lyrics are derived from different processes.

“Some of them are very personal, some of them are told in the second person, they’re very indirect, but it’s something I have some level of experience with, and then some of it is just totally fictional and just outrageous and fun. It’s kind of a bit of everything,” he said.

Music and art has been viewed by some as a relief as society comes out of the pandemic, and though many fans find a bittersweet relation in Badflower’s music, Katz wishes music was having a greater impact.

“I think it could play a big role and be very helpful for people, but I don’t know that people are in a position to accept that right now,” he said. “It’s too chaotic for that at the moment. … My goal, as somebody who makes art, is I want it to help people in some way.”

People have found comfort in music for as long as there has been a figurative affair between musician and listener, but, and excuse the cliché, it takes two to tango. Listeners must be willing to accept and absorb the art if it’s truly going to have an effect, especially when a shared mentality is present.

“Artists are also guarded … and the people who are trying to make challenging and confronting music, nobody’s really paying attention because nobody trusts them,” Katz said.