As deadline approaches, clerks suggest in-person voting

SANTA FE — With Election Day so close, county clerks throughout New Mexico say voters should now cast their ballots in person rather than rely on the mail.

It can take seven days each way for absentee ballots to travel by mail, officials said, so it’s better for voters with an absentee ballot to return it directly to a clerk’s office, polling location or secured drop box in the final week.

About 108,000 voters have requested absentee ballots for the general election — with about 66,000 already sent back to clerks and more than 40,000 outstanding, according to figures released Wednesday morning by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Unlike in some states, absentee ballots in New Mexico cannot be counted if they arrive later than 7 p.m. Tuesday. It’s not enough for the ballot be postmarked by Election Day.

“It’s really a shame when we receive ballots after the deadline,” Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin said in an interview. “We know those folks had the best of intentions, and we don’t get any pleasure in not counting those votes.”

For voters who haven’t applied for an absentee ballot yet, the clerks suggest heading to the polls in person rather than requesting one by mail at this point.

Absentee ballots have exploded in popularity. County clerks in New Mexico have received about 44% more absentee ballots this year than they had at a similar point in the 2018 election cycle.

Voters have plenty of options for returning absentee ballots in person. They should be sealed in their official envelopes and may be hand delivered to a county clerk’s office, any polling location or a ballot drop box.

Almost every county now offers the drop boxes — sometimes called secured containers — where voters can slip in their absentee ballot.

They are monitored by surveillance video, protected from tampering and checked for ballots at least once a day, clerks said.

Otero County Clerk Robyn Holmes said chain-of-custody procedures ensure the ballots in the drop box make it the clerk’s office. Envelopes are scanned electronically, she said, so they can be tracked from the drop box to the office.

The secured containers are at least as safe, she said, as anything put in a mail box.

Voters “should feel very secure,” Holmes said of the drop boxes.

Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark said her office also has instituted GPS tracking to monitor ballots received at drop boxes.

“If you still have an absentee ballot in hand,” she said, “you should deliver it to a drop box.”

New Mexico hasn’t had any reports of intimidation or problems at ballot drop boxes, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

State law limits who may return an absentee ballot for another person. Only a caregiver to the voter or a member of the voter’s immediate family can return their absentee ballot.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot are also welcome to vote in person. They must sign an affidavit at the polling place saying didn’t and won’t vote absentee, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“We have a great balance between access and security,” López Askin said.

Turnout, meanwhile, is tracking a bit behind 2018 levels, when 56% of registered voters participated.

Entering Wednesday, about 21% of registered voters in New Mexico have already cast ballots in this year’s general election, when races for governor, Congress and other offices are at stake.

The last day for early voting across New Mexico is Saturday, with Election Day on Tuesday.