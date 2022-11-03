NM already has a leader in our governor

The recent endorsement of the Republican candidate for governor was stunning in its weak defense of the Republican and unfair to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

At the outset, the endorsement states the Republican candidate is a neophyte with no experience. While there is an acknowledgement he has not served in public office, after 20 years in New Mexico it’s deeper than that. According to his resume, he has never participated in a community organization, no PTA, no neighborhood association, no organization that tries to improve the community in which he lives.

Another eye-opener is the low bar for endorsement. Just deny the big lie and claims of election fraud. Forget experience or knowledge of New Mexico.

The third wild claim is a governor can’t do anything to restrict abortion rights – that it is all in the hands of the Legislature. This is simply not true. A governor can, and Ronchetti will, use budget adjustments and priorities to restrict access for women’s health care and abortion.

Here are the facts:

Lujan Grisham inherited a state government infrastructure that had been virtually destroyed by her predecessor. Mental health services, CYFD educational and skill standards, and funding to protect the environment had all disappeared. Demeaning of teachers, fraudulently claiming misuse of monies by health providers, and destroying community resources were hallmarks of her predecessor. Economic development efforts to diversify jobs, invest in broadband or clean energy, and other job creating opportunities were almost nonexistent.

Lujan-Grisham helped to create the moonshot for education by creating the Early Education and Care department. She then negotiated with the Senate Finance Chair to create the Early Education Trust Fund for long-term investment in the first five years. She convinced the Legislature to increase teacher pay to recruit and retain talent and fought for free college tuition to expand opportunities for returning students and grow the workforce.

HB 68, which she signed, delivered $50 million to recruit and train law enforcement officers, created violence intervention programs, added three judges in districts backlogged with cases, and required courts to share ankle monitor data. The governor supported strengthening pretrial detention process only to have it die in committee.

She worked to make necessary changes for CYFD including improved professional training and evaluation and shoring up programs for social workers and to achieve better foster care with kinship placements. She is rebuilding the mental health services that Gov. Susana Martinez destroyed, a key to improving CYFD outcomes.

The lingering border problems require a comprehensive immigration policy at the national level. It is false, however, to say the governor hasn’t worked with federal agents to address drug trafficking. Recently, Journal reporting acknowledged N.M. law enforcement had been working with federal agencies for seven years resulting in the successful apprehension of the worst drug dealers.

With shutdown and mask requirements and one of the most innovative vaccine programs in the country the governor undoubtedly saved lives. Her leadership kept the health care system from crumbling. In a state with poverty and an aging population, she used medical data and science to confront the COVID threat and keep New Mexicans safe.

Being governor requires leadership, making tough decisions, confronting challenges. New Mexico needs a leader with courage and experience – we have that governor.