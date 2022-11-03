Congress delivers much-needed relief on prescription costs

As a cancer survivor, I know how crucial life-saving medication can be for New Mexicans fighting to get healthy. Since COVID, we’ve seen the price of medicine skyrocket to pad the pocketbooks of CEOs as my constituents have taken food out of their shopping carts. It is shameful that big corporations and their CEOs reaped record profits while hardworking New Mexicans footed the bill.

As your representative, my job is to stand up for New Mexicans, whether it’s helping wildfire communities recover, preserving health care access for veterans, or standing up to corporate special interests profiting from people’s pain. Literally.

The pharmaceutical industry has had a monopoly to artificially inflate prescription drug prices without any check on its power – until now.

In Congress, we passed legislation to rescue the economy after COVID, rebuild our infrastructure and fix our supply chain issues. But holding big pharma accountable and bringing health care costs down for families is one of our greatest accomplishments.

For over a decade, pharmaceutical corporations have raised prices on life-saving medication faster than inflation to keep their profits sky-high, even as more and more patients are forced to ration medicine or go into debt to afford their medications. Between July 2021 and July 2022, pharmaceutical companies raised list prices on more than 1,200 prescription drugs by an average of 31.6%.

Big pharma takes advantage of those most in need. This broken system of greed made drug corporations the most profitable industry in the United States between 2011 and 2019. Seniors, families, hard-working New Mexicans and taxpayers pay more than twice as much for the same drugs as people in most other countries. Yet most drugs in the U.S. market are developed with taxpayer-funded research.

Their army of lobbyists and political donations have stopped Congress from delivering lower drug prices that people can afford and holding the pharmaceutical companies accountable.

Until now.

Congress this summer passed the Inflation Reduction Act, an historic law that will lower drug prices and make health care more affordable for millions across the country and here in New Mexico.

The new law lets Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices on some of the highest cost medicines in the program and stops drug corporations from raising their prices faster than the rate of inflation.

In addition, it establishes the first ever cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs in Medicare Part D for over 300,000 Medicare enrollees in New Mexico. Lastly, it will also save over 40,000 New Mexicans hundreds of dollars per year on health insurance premiums, while extending affordable coverage to another 10,000 New Mexicans.

The Inflation Reduction Act will finally provide long overdue peace of mind for millions. No one – no matter where they live, their age or their income – should be forced to go without basic medicines they need, or have to choose between medicine and food or rent.

Republican leadership opposed these common sense reforms, and extremists even introduced a bill to completely terminate them. We can’t let that happen. I won’t stop until every New Mexican has the affordable health care and prescription medicines they need. Let’s keep money in the pockets of hard-working New Mexicans – not in the bank accounts of the wealthiest CEOs.