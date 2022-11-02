City agrees to $17M settlement in gender pay suit

The city of Albuquerque has agreed to pay $17 million to settle a collective action lawsuit brought by female employees who claimed the city “systematically” pays women less than their male colleagues.

The settlement agreement, which still requires a judge’s approval, will provide back pay to the plaintiffs and other class members. Each is entitled to the difference between what they were actually paid and what they should have made “had they earned the same rate of base pay as the highest paid male with the same job description” from June 14, 2013 to now, according to settlement documents posted online.

That could mean a few hundred dollars for some of the women in the 431-member class to more than $100,000 for others, said attorney Alexandra Freedman Smith. Smith represented the plaintiffs with David A. Freedman of Freedman Boyd Hollander & Goldberg.

Women in the suit came from departments throughout city government, Smith said.

“It’s all over the city, across the board,” she said.

The agreement notes that “the City denies any and all allegations of unlawful conduct in all matters related” the suit’s claims, but that it agreed with the plaintiffs “that it is in the interest of the Parties to avoid further legal proceedings” by entering into the settlement.

In a written statement Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Mayor Tim Keller said his administration, which took office in December 2017, “is committed to equity throughout city government.”

“This is about righting a decade old wrong, and ensuring a lawful pay structure for all employees,” spokeswoman Ava Montoya said.

Plaintiffs, their attorneys and city officials all signed off on the agreement in late October, but it remains subject to court approval. A virtual hearing is scheduled with 2nd Judicial District Judge Clay Campbell on Nov. 17.

The suit, originally filed in 2018 but subsequently amended, alleges the city has violated the Fair Pay for Women Act.

“The City systematically pays its female employees less than their male counterparts,” the complaint says, adding that city wage data showed women earned an average of $3 less per hour than their male counterparts in graded, or classified, jobs but that the average disparity was $6 per hour in the ungraded, or unclassified, ranks.

“A review of publicly available data shows that there are hundreds of women who are paid less than men for similar work under similar conditions,” the complaint says.

Named plaintiffs in the case include five female city employees: four Albuquerque Police Department evidence technicians and a Sun Van paratransit driver. The class eventually grew to over 400 women.

The $17 million will cover the women’s back pay, their attorneys’ fees and related taxes, plus some other costs, according to the agreement. The city must also pay another $125,000 for litigation costs.

But that is not all the city will owe; the agreement’s terms also require making the collective action litigants whole in their retirement, meaning additional contributions to the Public Employee Retirement Association of New Mexico to ensure the women receive the same benefits they would have had they been paid the same as their male counterparts.

In addition, women in the suit who are still working at the city at a lower wage than their male counterparts will also receive raises to make up the difference, according to the settlement.

“They’re going to get the retirement benefits they should have gotten if they had been paid what they should have been paid under the Fair Pay for Women Act,” Smith said.