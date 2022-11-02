 United, Swartz agree to two more seasons - Albuquerque Journal

United, Swartz agree to two more seasons

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

United’s Harry Swartz (33) tries to fire up the crowd at Isotopes Park after he scored a goal in a game from May. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Midfielder Harry Swartz has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with New Mexico United through the 2024 season, the club announced Wednesday. Terms were not revealed.
Swartz ranked third on the team with six goals in 2022 after missing much of his first season with United due to injury. Swartz appeared in 29 matches (26 starts) and led the club in duels (355) and duels won (197).
United went 13-9-12 this season and lost in the first round of the United Soccer League Championship division playoffs.
“It was a really easy decision because of the love we have for this club and for the state,” Swartz said of his extension. “As a whole, we were happy to make the playoffs this year but we have kind of a chip on our shoulder for next year. We feel like the fans deserve more and we deserve more.”

