 What to do this week: Nov. 4-10 - Albuquerque Journal

What to do this week: Nov. 4-10

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

The temperature continues to drop but there are indoor events going on in the area. There is also Cosmic Carnival and the Ice Wolves game this week for folks who like to brave the elements.

 

Art in the city
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Del Webb Mirehaven is hosting its “Art for the Holidays” show at 9205 Del Webb Lane NW.
These artists make unique works of art including fine art photography, oil, pastel, quilts, spirit dolls, stuffed animals, whimsical painted rocks and more. This show is a great opportunity to support local charities as a portion of the proceeds are donated to charities. Admission is free and flyers are available at the Del Webb Sandia Center, or by emailing jeriburzin@gmail.com.

 

The sky’s the limit
From 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, The Albuquerque Astronomical Society is hosting the Cosmic Carnival 2022.
The event will be held at the Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors Blvd. NW.
The annual event returns to in-person after a two-year hiatus.
The slate of events includes the carnival and then a star party to follow on the east patio where visitors can view the New Mexico skies from 6-10 p.m. There will also be a laser-guided constellation tour and all of the telescope owners will be happy to answer any questions. This event is free and open to the public.

 

Remember me
At 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, the Disney film “Coco” will screen at the Erna Fergusson Library, 3700 San Mateo Blvd. NE.
The Oscar-winning film is part of the library’s weekly family-friendly events. Visitors will also be able to play games, puzzles and more in the children’s area of the library. The event is free. For more information, visit abqlibrary.org/ernafergusson.

 

It’s shocking
Mary Shelley created a masterpiece when “Frankenstein” was written in 1818.
In University of New Mexico Associate Professor Gregory Moss’ adaptation the iconic monster is given new life. A fresh perspective on a classic story, this play holds a mirror up to the monsters that are in all of us.
It was created by Moss, Juli Hendren, Erik Ehn and Alejandro Tomàs Rodriguez.
The production, at UNM’s Rodey Theatre, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Tickets are $15 for the general public, $12 for faculty and seniors, and $10 for staff and students, plus fees, at unmtickets.com.

 

Getting crafty
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church, 1652 Abrazo Road NE, will host a craft fair.
The 12th annual event will have more than 55 vendors selling hand-crafted items for visitors to start Christmas shopping. More information can be found at rrumc.net.

 

Ice, ice baby
It’s a two-game homestand for the New Mexico Ice Wolves as the Shreveport Mudbugs visit the Duke City at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5.
Both games will take place at the Outpost Ice Arenas, 9530 Tramway Blvd. NE.

Tickets start at $12.50, plus fees, and can be purchased at nmicewolves.com.

 

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » What to do this week: Nov. 4-10

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
John Craigie coming to NM for two tour stops
ABQnews Seeker
Singer-songwriter John Craigie is currently on ... Singer-songwriter John Craigie is currently on tour and it will make a stop in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and on Thursday, Nov. ...
2
The Talking Hours are in it for the music
ABQnews Seeker
The Talking Hours is in it ... The Talking Hours is in it for the love of making music.Mauricio and Karie Paez formed ...
3
Prism B!tch set to take its eclectic sound and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Group scheduled to play in New ... Group scheduled to play in New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 6
4
Photographer's images a glimpse into the places incarcerated activists ...
ABQnews Seeker
'For the Wild,' which opens on ... 'For the Wild,' which opens on Friday, Nov. 4, at Foto Forum Santa Fe. The exhibit will be up through Jan. 25.
5
Nature takes a look at one of the country's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nature's 'American Ocelot' takes a look ... Nature's 'American Ocelot' takes a look at one of America's most endangered cats in south Texas. It will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. ...
6
Governor, families rally support for early education funding
2022 election
As a mother of three who ... As a mother of three who had her first child as a teenager, Alicia Fout faced some significant financial struggles, sometimes having to pick ...
7
What to do this week: Nov. 4-10
ABQnews Seeker
The temperature continues to drop but ... The temperature continues to drop but there are indoor events going on in the area. There is also Cosmic Carnival and the Ice Wolves ...
8
APD investigates shooting death in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found fatally shot ... A man was found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in an apartment in Southeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police were called ...
9
City agrees to $17M settlement in gender pay suit
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Albuquerque has agreed ... The city of Albuquerque has agreed to pay $17 million to settle a collective action lawsuit brought by female employees who claimed the city ...