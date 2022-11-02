What to do this week: Nov. 4-10

The temperature continues to drop but there are indoor events going on in the area. There is also Cosmic Carnival and the Ice Wolves game this week for folks who like to brave the elements.

Art in the city

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Del Webb Mirehaven is hosting its “Art for the Holidays” show at 9205 Del Webb Lane NW.

These artists make unique works of art including fine art photography, oil, pastel, quilts, spirit dolls, stuffed animals, whimsical painted rocks and more. This show is a great opportunity to support local charities as a portion of the proceeds are donated to charities. Admission is free and flyers are available at the Del Webb Sandia Center, or by emailing jeriburzin@gmail.com.

The sky’s the limit

From 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, The Albuquerque Astronomical Society is hosting the Cosmic Carnival 2022.

The event will be held at the Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors Blvd. NW.

The annual event returns to in-person after a two-year hiatus.

The slate of events includes the carnival and then a star party to follow on the east patio where visitors can view the New Mexico skies from 6-10 p.m. There will also be a laser-guided constellation tour and all of the telescope owners will be happy to answer any questions. This event is free and open to the public.

Remember me

At 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, the Disney film “Coco” will screen at the Erna Fergusson Library, 3700 San Mateo Blvd. NE.

The Oscar-winning film is part of the library’s weekly family-friendly events. Visitors will also be able to play games, puzzles and more in the children’s area of the library. The event is free. For more information, visit abqlibrary.org/ernafergusson

It’s shocking

Mary Shelley created a masterpiece when “Frankenstein” was written in 1818.

In University of New Mexico Associate Professor Gregory Moss’ adaptation the iconic monster is given new life. A fresh perspective on a classic story, this play holds a mirror up to the monsters that are in all of us.

It was created by Moss, Juli Hendren, Erik Ehn and Alejandro Tomàs Rodriguez.

The production, at UNM’s Rodey Theatre, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Tickets are $15 for the general public, $12 for faculty and seniors, and $10 for staff and students, plus fees, at unmtickets.com

Getting crafty

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church, 1652 Abrazo Road NE, will host a craft fair.

The 12th annual event will have more than 55 vendors selling hand-crafted items for visitors to start Christmas shopping. More information can be found at rrumc.net

Ice, ice baby

It’s a two-game homestand for the New Mexico Ice Wolves as the Shreveport Mudbugs visit the Duke City at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Both games will take place at the Outpost Ice Arenas, 9530 Tramway Blvd. NE.