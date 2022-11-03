 Editorial: Why don't all ABQ city jobs have full job descriptions? - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Why don’t all ABQ city jobs have full job descriptions?

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

No job descriptions or minimum requirements, no performance goals or evaluations, no pay ranges, large salary increases without a change in job duties, conflicts of interest, just one person interviewed per position. As the Journal Editorial Board said recently, it’s good work if you can get it.

Now, a recent internal audit of the city of Albuquerque’s “unclassified” workforce — those who serve at the will of the mayor’s administration — adds fuel to the fire. It found “the city is unable to evaluate the performance of many employees in unclassified positions or set performance goals — which employees should strive to achieve — because a job description detailing the position’s essential duties and requirements was never created.”

In fact, the audit found unclassified city positions exploded from 314 in July 2015 to 620 by June 2022. The total number of budgeted, full-time city positions grew by just 14% in the same time frame. A sample of 74 unclassified positions found 53% of them had no job descriptions.

Many of the city’s unclassified jobs are in the Albuquerque Police Department, which had 209 unclassified workers in fiscal 2022 compared to 84 in 2015. City leaders say the explosion of at-will employees is a necessary consequence of the city’s settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. But one would think these jobs in particular need to be defined well to ensure compliance with DOJ, an organization not known for a lackadaisical approach to details.

The audit also found that unclassified jobs in other departments are six to seven times higher than in 2015. The number of unclassified employees in communications or marketing has more than doubled to 20 under Keller.

And “a number” of senior management and deputy directors received “large salary increases” without changing duties. The city’s chief administrative officer can make any position unclassified. So, 83 employees have been moved from classified to unclassified positions over the past eight years, seeing their salaries rise between 22% and 368%. It raises the specter that the city declassified the jobs simply to give raises to well-connected employees. And, in six of 15 cases where the city advertised an unclassified opening, it interviewed one person and hired them.

To address reasonable concerns, the audit reasonably suggests the city create job descriptions and qualifications when adding unclassified jobs outside senior management. It’s a minimal way to help ensure taxpayers get the workforce, and the work, they are paying for.

But the mayor’s administration disagrees. A spokeswoman says “putting up more barriers to hiring and employment doesn’t give us the flexibility we need.”

In the private sector, a job description is not an employment barrier — it lays out what work needs to be done, be it management, counseling, design or ensuring laws are followed. Ditto for qualifications, which set minimum standards to ensure applicants are educated/experienced to do said work.

We would argue that not having job descriptions or qualifications are barriers to hiring competent staff who know what’s expected of them. As City Councilor Louie Sanchez says, “when this practice is so widespread, it threatens the city’s workforce by circumventing a fair, uniform and transparent selection of the best-qualified employees.”

If the 209 unclassified workers at APD are qualified, their bosses should not hesitate to put those qualifications on paper. That goes for other departments, too. And the city shouldn’t be reluctant to lay out job descriptions and minimum requirements.

Keller should understand that a lack of job descriptions for more than half of the city’s unclassified positions raises serious concerns about who the city is hiring and why. And taxpayers shouldn’t have to wait until the end of 2023 for the administration’s “classification and compensation study” to ensure they are getting a return on investment. This fix should happen sooner, not later.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

