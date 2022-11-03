Lobo QB, offensive coordinator feel helped by bye week

The offensive coordinator, the guy who calls the plays, and the quarterback, the guy most responsible for executing them, must be almost the same person for a football offense to function smoothly on game day.

Saturday in Logan, Utah, barring the unforeseen, Justin Holaday will make his second start as the New Mexico Lobos’ quarterback. Heath Ridenour, UNM’s interim offensive coordinator, will be calling the plays for the third time.

How that process is going, and how each man has benefited from the two weeks that will have passed since a 41-9 loss to Fresno State, will be on full display when the Lobos (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West Conference) face the Aggies (3-5, 2-2).

Coordinator and quarterback both believe UNM’s bye week has been highly productive.

Asked what he’s seen from his quarterback, Ridenour said, “a lot of growth. The more (repetitions), the more opportunities you get to play the game, the better you’re gonna get. He’s understanding the offense better, the intricacies of the offense, what he was missing early on.”

Against Fresno State, Holaday was 8-of-16 passing but for only 37 yards. On the ground, he had a 35-yard run that took the Lobos to the Fresno State 2-yard line. But, in part due to some questionable decisions by the new quarterback, UNM had to settle for a field goal.

Holaday, a sophomore junior-college transfer from Lemoore, California, said he felt the greatest advancement over the bye week has been the chemistry he and his offensive teammates are building.

“Working together a lot more,” he said. “… I think that was big for us. Getting more comfortable in the offense and with the guys around me and everything is really helpful to me.”

Defensive end Justin Harris, asked what he’d observed of Holaday in recent practices from the other side of the ball, said, “I see a lot of leadership. … He just got here in the summer, so he wasn’t as comfortable around a lot of people (at first). Being a quarterback is a lot of pressure. You have to come in, learn your guys. You have to come in and do a lot of things that people don’t see.

“I think he’s fulfilling his role since they named him (the starter).”

Ridenour has seen that as well.

“I think your quarterback has to lead, or he’s probably not the best guy to be playing quarterback,” Ridenour said. “I think (Holaday) has natural leadership characteristics, and when you’re on a losing streak like we are, it reveals your character.

“And it’s really showing us who Justin is. I like who he is as a leader. I like who he is as a team player who engages his teammates and continues to work on the process to get better every day.”

As for Ridenour’s process:

The former Cleveland High School coach was hired as UNM’s quarterbacks coach in January. After head coach Danny Gonzales fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime on Oct. 9, Ridenour took over on an interim basis.

After two losses in which UNM scored only six field goals, he believes those games, plus the bye week, have helped him advance as a coordinator and as a play-caller.

“Knowing the offense and calling the offense are two completely different things,” he said. “I’m getting a lot more comfortable getting (the calls) out quicker.

“… Now I’m able to get it out with plenty of time for the quarterback to operate at the line of scrimmage.”

Ridenour said Holaday will be operating an offense less predictable and more multi-faceted than the Lobos showed in the losses to New Mexico State and Fresno State.

“We’ve got to be difficult to defend,” he said. “We can’t give a still picture on every play.

“The further I get into this, the more opportunities I get to do this, I’m gonna be able to put my own identity into it.”

LOBO LISTED: UNM linebacker Cody Moon has been named to the Burlsworth Trophy nominee list for the second straight year. The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded to the player judged the most outstanding in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

Moon, a sophomore from Volcano Vista, is tied for the team lead with 61 tackles.

Saturday

New Mexico at Utah State, 1:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM