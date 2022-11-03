No joke: Jovial, lean Beck shows glimpses of ‘big’ potential

Birima Seck is serious about getting better at basketball.

His life around that mission is a little more laid back.

“Honestly, I’m a comedian. And everybody knows that about me,” Seck told the Journal in an interview last week at the UNM Lobo men’s basketball team’s media day. He was asked who the funniest player on the team is.

“I be making all of them laugh all the time. It’s because of the way that I’m talking and my English. I have this accent. I’m not from here. And on top of that, I’m friendly. So, I be making people laugh all the time. They all know.”

Even the team’s head coach, Richard Pitino, who is known to lay on the sarcasm and humors pretty heavily himself?

“Coach Pitino is definitely the funniest (of the coaches),” Seck said. “He’s funny. … but no. Not like me.”

Jamal Mashburn Jr., the Lobos’ preseason All-Mountain West guard, was quick to back up Seck’s claim about the humor, but also singled out the sophomore big man in a mid-October interview as one of his teammates fans might see make the biggest jump from last season to this one.

“He’s a worker, you know?” Mashburn said. “No matter what coaches says about him or throw at him, he’s always going to keep a level head and keep the same mentality of ‘I’m just gonna keep going. I’m gonna keep attacking.’ And he always plays hard. … He’s always giving me energy and giving everybody else around him energy. I think he’s gonna be a terrific player. I really think that.”

The leap from last season to “terrific” would need to be a huge one. Seck, still relatively new to the sport of basketball, appeared in only 18 games as a freshman, averaging 9.3 minutes, less than one point and 2.6 rebounds per game.

But a couple weeks after Mashburn’s bold prediction about Seck’s noticeable improvement, Seck played 17 minutes in Saturday’s exhibition win over NCAA Division II CSU Pueblo. He scored four points, grabbed two rebounds, snagged two steals and blocked five shots – a game-changer near the rim against the oversized Thunderwolves.

“Birima was fun to see,” Pitino said after that game. “He’s had a really good fall. He obviously hasn’t put on the weight that we all want him to. I’ve told him spend a weekend with me – I can get 10 pounds on you no problem. But he doesn’t play like a guy who’s skinny. He plays hard. He disrupts.”

Seck will play more of the “5” this season than the “4” position he was more used to when arriving at UNM. And with transfer forwards Josiah Allick (6-foot-8, 235) and Morris Udeze (6-8, 240) along with returning sophomore center Sebastian Forsling (7-0, 245), the rail-thin Seck says he had no choice but to learn over the past year how to play strong despite the weight simply not sticking to his bones.

He arrived at UNM 187 pounds in the summer of 2021. By last November, he was beaming when he told the Journal in an interview that he had already added a lot of weight.

“I’m up to 195!” He said.

Well, a year later, the team’s roster on GoLobos.com lists him as 200 pounds, but he could certainly pass for still being well under that mark.

“The thing about my weight is, I’m just the same, honestly,” Seck told the Journal last week, with a hint of frustration showing through his usual smile.

“I’m feeling strong, but it just don’t show up. You know? I just think that’s how I am. But getting to compete against Morris (Udeze) and Josiah (Allick), competing with them, it made me feel good. I’m feeling way stronger than before.”

Seck will still find it hard to get extended minutes, at least early this season behind front-court veterans like Allick and Udeze along with Forsling and Jay Allen-Tovar. But he’s not sitting idly back accepting it.

He’s been making the most of his opportunities on the court – in games and practices – and feels like the minutes will come.

“It’s my confidence, first of all,” he said when asked what the biggest reason was for the improvement since last season. “Then, basketball wise, on the court, I’m able to help my teammates because I understand the game more than last year. … And I like having a positive mind-set. I’m just happy to see all of us succeed.”

Monday

Season opener: Southern Utah at UNM men, 7 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM