Jurors deliberate in woman’s slaying

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Craig Smith told his then-girlfriend that he had to suffocate his aunt, 86-year-old Josephina Ortega, because he feared gunfire would alert neighbors in her quiet Northeast Heights neighborhood, a prosecutor in Smith’s trial told jurors Wednesday.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday after attorneys ended closing arguments in Smith’s trial on first-degree murder and other charges in Ortega’s 2017 killing.

Prosecutors allege Smith, 59, bound Ortega’s hands behind her back with zip ties and demanded she reveal the location of a lockbox in her home that contained nearly $100,000 in cash. After Ortega revealed the location of the lockbox, Smith wrapped the woman’s head in several plastic bags and secured them with duct tape, leaving her to suffocate, prosecutors allege.

Smith also faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Second Judicial District Judge Brett Loveless is presiding.

Deputy District Attorney John Duran told jurors that Smith owed $50,000 to a drug dealer who had fronted Smith a large amount of cocaine.

“This is not small-time stuff,” Duran said in closing arguments. “He was desperate.”

Smith feared he would be killed if he didn’t pay the debt, Duran said.

“He knew that Josie (Ortega) had lots of cash in her house,” Duran told jurors. “He had heard it from his mom.”

Smith’s attorney, Ashley Reymore-Cloud, rejected the argument that Smith was indebted to drug dealers.

“My client would not be sitting there if he owed 50 grand to a cartel member,” she told jurors in closing arguments.

Reymore-Cloud contends Smith’s ex-girlfriend and co-defendant, Evonne Jaramillo, killed Ortega and cut a favorable plea deal in exchange for her testimony implicating Smith as the killer.

Jaramillo pleaded guilty in 2020 to second-degree murder and conspiracy in Ortega’s killing. She faces 25 to 35 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Jaramillo testified that both she and Smith injected drugs shortly before driving to Ortega’s home on May 19, 2017, Duran told jurors. Smith injected methamphetamine and Jaramillo heroin, he said.

A friend found Ortega’s body in the bedroom of her home on Euclid NE, a quiet cul-de-sac near Juan Tabo and Indian School where she had lived for 45 years. A great-grandmother, Ortega raised four children with her late husband.

Her death shocked friends and family members, who described Ortega as a defenseless woman who was a familiar sight sitting on her porch petting her small dog, Daisy.

Police officers testified that they found Ortega’s body on the floor dressed in pajamas, her hands bound with three zip ties and multiple plastic bags secured around her head with duct tape.

Duran played for jurors a Walmart security video recorded six days before the killing that shows Smith buying 18-inch zip ties of the type used to bind Ortega’s hands. Smith also bought gloves and wipes used in Ortega’s killing, he said.

“You can walk down one aisle at Walmart and pick up all your murder items in one stop,” Duran said.