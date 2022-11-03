Prep notes: Rio Rancho’s Manzanares earns 500th career coaching win

There have been stops at Socorro, St. Pius and Moriarty. But when Toby Manzanares reached an important coaching milestone on Tuesday night, he did so at the school — Rio Rancho High — where he’s spent the bulk of his outstanding career.

Manzanares, 59, won his 500th career match as the Rams defeated Volcano Vista in a four-set, District 1-5A matchup.

He said he believes only Las Cruces High’s Keith Leupold, who is nearing 600, has coached more victories inside New Mexico.

“It has meant that it’s a lesson in perseverance and time and hours,” Manzanares (500-294) said Wednesday. “Lots of hours. And it also told me that I’m really old. I’ve been in this game for a long time.”

Rio Rancho has won six state volleyball championships under Manzanares, the last of them coming in 2009. The Rams owned that entire decade, having also won blue trophies in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007. He also coached St. Pius to a championship in 1994.

Manzanares began as a head coach with Socorro in 1987. Two years later he took over at St. Pius where he coached for half a dozen seasons. Then he coached Moriarty for two years before becoming Rio Rancho’s first varsity volleyball coach.

The Rams (15-7) have one match left in their regular season, Thursday against Cibola to decide second place in district behind Cleveland. The state tournament brackets in volleyball will be announced on Sunday.

And Manzanares is just as passionate about his job now as he was as a young head coach.

“I still enjoy coming into the gym and spending that time with my athletes,” he said. “I still enjoy the Xs and Ox, and the challenge of trying to put all the pieces together. I love the challenges of the game, period.”

JACOBSEN HEADED EAST: 7-foot rising junior Daniel Jacobsen is transferring out of La Cueva High School, the Journal has learned.

Jacobsen is moving to Greenville, South Carolina, where he will attend Legacy Early College, which competes against other top high school programs around the country.

His father Rob said the opportunity was too good to pass up as his son takes “the next big steps in his basketball development.”

Eric Jacobsen remains in the La Cueva program; he is a freshman.

For the Bears, it is the second time this year that one of its prominent athletes has left New Mexico. Exodus Ayers moved to New Hampshire to attend Proctor Academy; he was La Cueva’s top dual-sport athlete, with prominent roles on both the football team (as a receiver) and as a guard on the basketball team.

STATE CROSS COUNTRY: The annual state cross country meet is scheduled Saturday at Albuquerque Academy.

The first of eight races begins at 9 a.m. with the Class 5A boys. The 5A girls follow at 9:45 a.m.

Class 1A-2A runs at 10:50 a.m. (girls) and 11:35 a.m. (boys). They are followed by the 4A races at 12:40 p.m. (girls) and 1:25 p.m. (boys), and then the 3A races at 2:30 p.m. (girls) and 3:15 p.m. (boys).

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, military and seniors.