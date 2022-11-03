 Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation - Albuquerque Journal

Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation

By Joe McDonald / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

NEW YORK — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 10:28 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134 points, or 0.4%, to 32,015 and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Apple fell 2.8%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.15% from 4.09% late Wednesday. Bond yields are hovering around multiyear highs as the Fed raises interest rates. That has prompted mortgage rates to more than double this year and it continues putting pressure on stocks.

The Fed on Wednesday added another jumbo rate increase and suggested that the pace of rate hikes may slow. The central bank also indicated that interest rates might need to ultimately go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades.

The central bank’s latest three-quarters of a percentage point raise brings short-term interest rates to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. Wall Street is evenly split on whether the central bank ultimately raises rates to a range of 5% to 5.25% or 5.25% to 5.50% next year.

Higher rates not only slow the economy by discouraging borrowing, they also make stocks look less appealing compared to lower-risk assets like bonds and CDs.

Stubbornly hot inflation has been prompting central banks around the world to also raise interest rates. On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. The increase is the Bank of England’s eighth in a row and the biggest since 1992.

European and Asian markets were lower.

Investors had been hoping for economic data signaling that the Fed might ease up on rate increases. The fear is that the Fed will go to far in slowing the economy and bring on a recession.

Hotter-than-expected data from the employment sector this week has so far signaled that the Fed has to remain aggressive. On Friday, Wall Street will get a broader monthly employment update from the U.S. government.

Wall Street has also been closely watching the latest company earnings reports. The reports have been mixed and many companies have warned that inflation will likely continue pressuring operations.

Booking Holdings rose 3.7% after reporting strong third-quarter financial results. Chipmaker Qualcomm fell 9.7% after giving investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

—-

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Wall Street moves lower as Fed presses on against inflation

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mayor Keller's job approval rating sinks
ABQnews Seeker
Voter concerns about crime, homelessness are ... Voter concerns about crime, homelessness are likely factors, pollster says
2
City agrees to $17M in gender pay settlement
ABQnews Seeker
More than 40 women to receive ... More than 40 women to receive payouts of up to $100,000
3
Clerks encouraging in-person voting at this stage
2022 election
Absentee ballots in NM cannot be ... Absentee ballots in NM cannot be counted if they arrive later than 7 p.m. Tuesday; it's not enough for
4
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trailhead at Chamizal on the north-most ... Trailhead at Chamizal on the north-most portion of a 12.5-acre site at the southeast corner of Fourth and Osuna NW
5
Jurors deliberate in woman's slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Plastic bags were used to suffocate ... Plastic bags were used to suffocate the 86-year-old great-grandmother
6
Traffic to be blocked for Biden's ABQ visit
ABQnews Seeker
APD says to avoid the area ... APD says to avoid the area south of I-40 in SE, SW ABQ from 12:30 to 7 Pm
7
Governor, families rally support for early education funding
2022 election
More than 100 gather in Albuquerque's ... More than 100 gather in Albuquerque's South Valley to rally support for for Constitutional Amendment 1
8
High school teacher defends NE Heights seat in House
2022 election
Realtor aims to win the district ... Realtor aims to win the district back in a cycle that may favor GOP
9
Stansbury draws out-of-town backing
2022 election
But Garcia Holmes says lawmaker from ... But Garcia Holmes says lawmaker from Maryland is 'out of touch'
10
Grief Center seeks volunteers, offers training
ABQnews Seeker
As pandemic-related restrictions ended, the Grief ... As pandemic-related restrictions ended, the Grief Center of New Mexico began segueing from virtual to in-person support groups, only to find more people calling ...