 Ethiopia asserts government got '100%' in Tigray peace deal - Albuquerque Journal

Ethiopia asserts government got ‘100%’ in Tigray peace deal

By Cara Anna / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

NAIROBI, Kenya — Officials close to peace talks aimed at ending Ethiopia’s deadly two-year war confirmed the full text of the signed accord on Thursday, but a key question remains: What led Tigray regional leaders to agree to terms that include rapid disarmament and full federal government control?

A day after the warring sides signed a “permanent cessation of hostilities” in a war that is believed to have killed hundreds of thousands of people, none of the negotiators were talking about how they arrived at it.

The complete agreement has not been made public, but the officials confirmed that a copy obtained by The Associated Press was the final document. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

At Wednesday’s signing, the lead negotiator for Tigray described it as containing “painful concessions.”

One of the pact’s priorities is to swiftly disarm Tigray forces of heavy weapons, and take away their “light weapons” within 30 days. Senior commanders on both sides are to meet within five days.

Ethiopian security forces will take full control of “all federal facilities, installations, and major infrastructure … within the Tigray region,” and an interim regional administration will be established after dialogue between the parties, the accord says. The terrorist designation for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front party will be lifted.

If implemented, the agreement should mark an end to the devastating conflict in Africa’s second-most populous country. Millions of people have been displaced and many left near famine under a blockade of the Tigray region of more than 5 million people. Abuses have been documented on all sides.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asserted that his government received everything it asked for in the peace talks.

“During the negotiation in South Africa, Ethiopia’s peace proposal has been accepted 100%,” and the government is ready to “open our hearts” for peace to prevail, Abiy said in a speech. He added that the issue of contested areas, seen as one of the most difficult, will be resolved only through the law of the land and negotiations.

Neither Ethiopian government nor Tigray negotiators responded to questions.

As part of the full agreement, both sides agreed not to make any unilateral statement that would undermine it. The deal also calls for the immediate “cessation of all forms of hostile propaganda, rhetoric and hate speech.” The conflict has been marked by language that U.S. special envoy Mike Hammer, who helped with the peace talks, has described as having “a high level of toxicity.”

“The human cost of this conflict has been devastating. I urge all Ethiopians to seize this opportunity for peace,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Thursday, one of many messages from observers expressing cautious hope.

Enormous challenges lie ahead. The opaque and repressive government of neighboring Eritrea, whose forces have fought alongside Ethiopian ones, has not commented, and it was not clear whether Eritrean forces had begun to withdraw. The agreement says Ethiopian forces will be deployed along the borders and “ensure that there will be no provocation or incursion from either side of the border.”

Mustafa Yusuf Ali, an analyst with the Horn International Institute for Strategic Studies, said trust-building will be crucial. The agreement “needs to be coordinated, it needs to be systematic, and above all it needs to be sequenced so that the Tigrayans are not left to their devices after handing in all their weapons then suddenly they are attacked by the center,” he said.

The agreement sets deadlines for disarmament but little else, although it says Ethiopia’s government will “expedite the provision of humanitarian aid” and “expedite and coordinate the restoration of essential services in the Tigray region within agreed time frames.”

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross said they had not yet resumed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray, whose communication, transportation and banking links have been largely severed since fighting began. Some basic medicines have run out.

“It’s not surprising that it may take a little bit of time to get the word out to the competent authorities in the field. We are in touch with them and trying to get that unimpeded access as soon as possible,” the spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters.

A humanitarian worker in Tigray’s second-largest town, Shire, said there had been no sounds of gunfire over the past few days but people and vehicles were still blocked from moving freely. It was also quiet in the town of Axum, another humanitarian worker said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Residents of the Tigray regional capital, Mekele, nervously waited for next steps.

Asked about the peace agreement, resident Gidey Tsadik replied, “It’s good. Everyone is happy. However, it’s not known when exactly we will have that peace.”

Tedros Hiwot said residents hadn’t heard when basic services will resume. “We need it to happen quickly,” he said.

Tigrayans outside the region said they still could not reach their families by phone. “I hope that this will be an opportunity to reconnect with my family,” said Andom Gebreyesus, who lives in Kenya. “I miss them and I don’t know if they are alive.”

At a memorial service in the capital, Addis Ababa, for soldiers killed in the conflict, Defense Minister Abraham Belay spoke of “the very complex and tough reconstruction work that lies ahead of us.”

___

Associated Press writers Desmond Tiro in Nairobi, Kenya, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Home » News » World » Ethiopia asserts government got ‘100%’ in Tigray peace deal

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Biden speaks at DNC Rally in Southwest Abq
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats and Republicans alike — to ... Democrats and Republicans alike — to protect democracy and reject candidates who cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections. He delivered an enthusiastic ...
2
BCSO expects to be back on TV after contract ...
ABQnews Seeker
Although the reality TV show 'On ... Although the reality TV show 'On Patrol: Live' has been featuring Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies for almost three months, it turns out the county ...
3
Judge postpones jury deliberations in ABQ man’s murder trial
ABQnews Seeker
A state district court judge on ... A state district court judge on Thursday postponed jury deliberations until next week in the murder trial of Craig Smith after one juror reported ...
4
APD: Man kills friend as pair wrestle with gun ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man is accused of fatally ... A man is accused of fatally shooting his best friend as the two wrestled over a gun Wednesday afternoon at an apartment in Southeast ...
5
Mayor Keller's job approval rating sinks
ABQnews Seeker
Voter concerns about crime, homelessness are ... Voter concerns about crime, homelessness are likely factors, pollster says
6
Police seek pair who fired gun on UNM parking ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are trying to identify a ... Authorities are trying to identify a man and woman who shot off more than a dozen rounds early Thursday morning from a parking structure ...
7
City agrees to $17M in gender pay settlement
ABQnews Seeker
More than 40 women to receive ... More than 40 women to receive payouts of up to $100,000
8
Bedonie: Ronchetti can’t win gov’s race ‘with me in ...
2022 election
Libertarian Karen Bedonie is pushing back ... Libertarian Karen Bedonie is pushing back on criticism that she will play a spoiler role and keep Republican Mark Ronchetti from overtaking Democrat Michelle ...
9
Traffic to be blocked for Biden's ABQ visit
ABQnews Seeker
APD says to avoid the area ... APD says to avoid the area south of I-40 in SE, SW ABQ from 12:30 to 7 Pm
10
Clerks encouraging in-person voting at this stage
2022 election
Absentee ballots in NM cannot be ... Absentee ballots in NM cannot be counted if they arrive later than 7 p.m. Tuesday; it's not enough for