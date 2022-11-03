APD: Man kills friend as pair wrestle with gun in SE ABQ

A man is accused of fatally shooting his best friend as the two wrestled over a gun Wednesday afternoon at an apartment in Southeast Albuquerque.

Jahiem Burns, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the victim is not being identified because his family has not been notified yet.

Burns called 911 around 12:45 a.m. and said his friend accidentally shot himself at an apartment near Anderson and San Pedro SE, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Police said officers found the friend dead in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head and detained Burns. Burns was irate and reportedly said “I didn’t intentionally mean to blow his brains out” and “I wish he would have never grabbed the gun.”

Burns told police the two were playing Grand Theft Auto all day and “talking smack,” according to the complaint. Burns said at one point his friend pulled out a gun, cocked it and pointed it at Burns which “was a common occurrence.”

Police said Burns told them he grabbed the gun and the two started to tussle over the gun until he heard a “boom” and the gun fell to the floor. Burns said he ran into his room and called 911.

Burns told police it was “common” for the pair to wrestle while his friend held the handgun and he knew the gun was stolen, according to the complaint.

“(Burns) was asked about what a handgun could do to someone and he replied it could hurt someone,” according to the complaint.