 Amazon Air starts flying out of Sunport - Albuquerque Journal

Amazon Air starts flying out of Sunport

By Journal staff and wire reports

Amazon has officially started operations at its new air cargo facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

City Council approved the development last November. Currently, the Sunport operations include just one cargo-transporting flight.

“We take great pride in officially welcoming the world’s largest retailer to the Sunport,” said Richard McCurley, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque in a release. “Amazon’s transportation hub is a tremendous addition to our cargo operations and a sign of continued growth. We look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Amazon Air was launched in 2016, and now employs over 100 aircraft. Sunport is now one of the almost 70 hubs and air gateways that Amazon Air utilizes.

Earlier this year, Amazon broke ground on a fulfillment center in Los Lunas, its second fulfillment center in the state. The first is on Albuquerque’s West Side.

 

