Police seek pair who fired gun on UNM parking structure

Authorities are trying to identify a man and woman who shot off more than a dozen rounds early Thursday morning from a parking structure at the University of New Mexico.

Crime Stoppers, in a release, said a $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Police responded to UNM after a gunshot detection device detected gunfire at the Cornell Parking Structure, according to the release.

The release states officers found 14 9mm bullet casings on the top floor of the parking structure. Surveillance footage captured a man and woman arrive in a dark-colored newer Camaro.

The pair exited the car and stood by the stairs before taking turns firing a handgun into the air.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or visit their website at crimestoppersnm.com.