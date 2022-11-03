Fire crews extinguish small wildfire in bosque near Central

Albuquerque Fire Rescue battled a small bosque fire Thursday afternoon on the west side of the river, north of Central.

AFR Lt. Tom Ruiz said the quarter-acre fire was near Central and Sunset and at one point had 6-to 8-foot tall flames.

He said firefighters responded around 4:15 p.m. to the area after smoke was reported coming from the bosque. Ruiz said crews established a perimeter around the fire and kept it from spreading.

“The cause of the fire is unknown. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians,” he said.