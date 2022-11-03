 BCSO expects to be back on TV after contract signed - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO expects to be back on TV after contract signed

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County deputies talk to a suspect on the reality TV show “On Patrol: Live.” (Courtesy of BCSO)

Although the reality TV show “On Patrol: Live” has been featuring Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies for almost three months, it turns out the county had not signed off on the contract.

After county legal was notified of the oversight, BCSO paused its participation in the show last week. County ordinance mandates that all contracts or agreements must be approved by the county manager.

Tia Bland, the county spokeswoman, said the legal department is reviewing the contract and she expects it and the county manager will sign it by the end of the week. It had not yet been signed Thursday night.

A BCSO spokeswoman said deputies plan to participate in the show this weekend.

“They’re paying their camera crew to be here and to stay here through this entire contract or at least through their time of filming,” said spokeswoman Jayme Fuller. “It was a huge bummer for them to be missing out on participating last week and just paying their guys for no reason.”

BCSO’s participation in the program had been a topic of discussion at a Sheriffs Office Advisory and Review Board last month. Board members asked if people could opt out of being on the show after they heard from a couple who were upset that deputies wouldn’t stop filming them after a car crash.

The show began filming in Bernalillo County on Aug. 5, about a month after Sheriff Manuel Gonzales signed an access agreement with the president of Half Moon Pictures LLC to allow producers with “On Patrol: Live” access to BCSO property and deputies.

The contract is good for the period of a year and can be extended after July 2023. If either party wants to terminate they have to provide 45 days written notice.

On Sept. 8, an undersheriff signed an insignia license fee, stating that the producer shall pay the Sheriff’s Office an “all-inclusive license fee of $1,000” each week in which the “BCSO Marks” — the star and patches — air. Fuller said there had been a delay in signing that paperwork after the deadly BCSO helicopter crash.

Fuller said the fee goes to the county’s general fund. She said although the marks have been shown on air, the county hadn’t gotten any money yet because it hadn’t submitted a W-9 form.

