 State lawmaker says her tweet about Santa Fe killing was insensitive - Albuquerque Journal

State lawmaker says her tweet about Santa Fe killing was insensitive

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

SANTA FE — A Democratic state lawmaker has walked back remarks she made in a now-deleted a social media post that linked Santa Fe murder case to a pro-Trump conspiracy theory movement.

Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, sparked criticism from state Republicans this week after she questioned in a tweet whether the killing of 19-year old Grace Jennings could be related to QAnon, a political movement rooted in baseless conspiracy theories.

Khalid Emshadi, her Republican opponent in the race for the House District 24 seat Thomson has held since 2017, called the comments “tone deaf” and “out of touch with reality,” while also calling on the veteran lawmaker to clarify her tweet. The state GOP also released a statement.

Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque

After deleting the tweet, Thomson said in a subsequent post late Wednesday that she realized her initial post was “insensitive” but she did not offer a direct apology.

“I was alarmed by details in the story and commenting on the dangers of conspiracy theories,” said Thomson, who also expressed her condolences to Jennings’ family members and friends.

Thomson did not immediately respond Thursday to questions about the tweets.

Two individuals have been arrested by Santa Fe police and are facing murder charges in connection with Jennings’ death — Isaac Apodaca, 25, and his girlfriend, Kiara McCulley, who is 19.

A sword was apparently used in the incident, according to Santa Fe police, and McCulley reportedly told investigators Apodaca leads a secret society called “Ghost” and had urged her to kill Jennings.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State lawmaker says her tweet about Santa Fe killing was insensitive

