 APD busts up chop shop, charges man under new law - Albuquerque Journal

APD busts up chop shop, charges man under new law

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A chop shop Albuquerque Police Department auto theft detectives busted in a lot near the airport on Wednesday. (Courtesy APD)

The Albuquerque Police Department has busted up a chop shop found near the airport and arrested the man police say was running it — marking the first time its detectives have charged someone under a new state law.

A bill signed into law in March makes operating a chop shop a third-degree felony.

“The chop shop bill is something that law enforcement had brought to the Legislature several years ago,” state Rep. Meredith Dixon, D-Albuquerque, said during a news conference at APD headquarters Thursday. “It’s exciting that after a number of years, we were able to pass the chop shop (legislation) in a bipartisan manner as part of the comprehensive crime package.”

Police Chief Harold Medina said a search of the property discovered three engines from stolen vehicles and 12 stolen vehicles. Of those, seven had been stolen in the past six weeks.

Lebardo Rascon-Olivas, 48 (MDC)

Lebardo Rascon-Olivas, 48, is charged with seven counts of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, receiving or possessing stolen property, tampering with evidence and operating a chop shop. He was booked into the county jail. It’s unclear who his attorney will be and his family did not respond to requests for comment from the Journal.

“It’s kind of like drugs — somebody with individual amounts would be charged with possession (and) somebody with large amounts would be charged with distribution,” Medina said, explaining the new law. “This is kind of like the distribution version of stolen motor vehicles.”

Medina said between 10% and 15% of cars stolen in the city have not been recovered and police assume they have been disassembled and sold off in parts.

“A lot of figures will tell you that you’ll actually make more money from a car that’s been disassembled and sold in parts than trying to sell a stolen car as a whole,” Medina said. “It is a very lucrative profession.”

Last week, an undercover auto theft detective spotted a stolen truck and followed it for about three miles to a fenced-in lot on Williams SE, near University and Sunport.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, the detective watched a woman walk through the lot wheeling a dolly carrying three catalytic converters that appeared to have been cut off from different vehicles.

The detectives conducted surveillance on the property for a couple of days before executing a search warrant Wednesday. That’s when they found more than 100 vehicles and engines, 15 of which had been reported stolen.

“We know at least 15 victims in the city of Albuquerque who lost their motor vehicle,” Medina said. “We sometimes don’t realize the impact that a lost vehicle has on a family who mainly has one means of transportation.”

Rascon-Olivas told detectives he was a mechanic working on the vehicles and someone else had brought a stolen truck to the lot and was cutting it apart.

However, the detectives wrote in the complaint that he had “reason to believe Lebardo knew or should have known that the numerous amount of parts, and vehicles located on his property were stolen.”

In response to questions about other suspects, Medina said the investigation is ongoing.

High rates of auto theft had been a black eye on the city for years, but they had started to decrease recently. However, auto theft rose in 2021 again.

Rep. Marian Matthews, who sponsored the bill along with Dixon, said the recent case has accomplished two important things.

“First of all, somebody’s going to be held accountable. The person who’s charged, assuming he’s found guilty, is going to be held accountable for having broken the law,” the Albuquerque Democrat said. “And the second thing is it sends a message that if you break this law, there are going to be consequences, you can be caught. Hopefully what it will do is deter crime and reduce the amount of auto theft that’s happening in our community.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD busts up chop shop, charges man under new law

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
The Talking Hours are in it for the music
ABQnews Seeker
The Talking Hours is in it ... The Talking Hours is in it for the love of making music.Mauricio and Karie Paez formed ...
2
John Craigie coming to NM for two tour stops
ABQnews Seeker
Singer-songwriter John Craigie is currently on ... Singer-songwriter John Craigie is currently on tour and it will make a stop in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and on Thursday, Nov. ...
3
Biden speaks at DNC Rally in Southwest Abq
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats and Republicans alike — to ... Democrats and Republicans alike — to protect democracy and reject candidates who cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections. He delivered an enthusiastic ...
4
APD busts up chop shop, charges man under new ...
ABQnews Seeker
marking the first time its detectives ... marking the first time its detectives have charged someone under a new state law. A bill signed into law in March makes operating a ...
5
State lawmaker says her tweet about Santa Fe killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Democratic state lawmaker has walked ... A Democratic state lawmaker has walked back remarks she made in a now-deleted a social media post that linked Santa Fe murder case to ...
6
Fire crews extinguish small wildfire in bosque near Central
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue battled a small ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue battled a small bosque fire Thursday afternoon on the west side of the river, north of Central. AFR Lt. Tom Ruiz ...
7
BCSO expects to be back on TV after contract ...
ABQnews Seeker
Although the reality TV show 'On ... Although the reality TV show 'On Patrol: Live' has been featuring Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies for almost three months, it turns out the county ...
8
City of Portales without water after leak found in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The city of Portales will be ... The city of Portales will be without water until a leak in the 24-inch main water line can be repaired, authorities said Thursday. City ...
9
Police seek pair who fired gun on UNM parking ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are trying to identify a ... Authorities are trying to identify a man and woman who shot off more than a dozen rounds early Thursday morning from a parking structure ...