Editorial: Rio Rancho’s secrecy costs taxpayers $43K

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Rio Rancho could have done many positive things with $43,729. Instead, it will pay for its refusal to comply with valid requests for police records.

District Judge James A. Noel of Sandoval County ruled the city violated the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act by keeping police records confidential in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Lincoln Harmon.

The child was shot Dec. 8 by his 4-year-old brother, who had been handling their Santa Fe police officer father’s off-duty gun. Noel ordered the city to pay $43,729 to Rodey Law Firm, which represented the N.M. Foundation for Open Government and Santa Fe New Mexican, to release the records; and he dismissed the city’s claim. The Children’s Code prevented disclosure of the reports and 911 recordings.

NMFOG attorney Charles “Kip” Purcell says the ruling makes it clear the Children’s Code applies to Children, Youth & Families Department files, not police documents CYFD may have gotten copies of.

Rio Rancho’s $43K mistake will unfortunately cost its taxpayers. The ruling should persuade other officials to follow IPRA and embrace transparency.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

