 Sunland Park to have a presence at Breeders' Cup - Albuquerque Journal

Sunland Park to have a presence at Breeders’ Cup

By / Journal Staff And Wires

SUNLAND PARK – One of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino’s most successful horsemen has qualified a New Mexico-bred filly to race in this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup in Lexington, Kentucky, in the World Championships of horse racing.

Todd Fincher will lead Slammed, a 4-year-old filly, to run in the prestigious Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint with a purse of $1 million. Slammed qualified for the race by winning the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes. Slammed is owned by Brad and Suzanne King and Barbara Coleman,and was bred by Fincher and Brad King.

“We’re so proud that one of our own renowned trainers will be bringing a New Mexico bred horse to this premier racing event,” said Dustin Dix, Director of Racing Operations at Sunland Park.

The two-day Breeders’ Cup event includes other local connections – Señor Buscador, another Todd Fincher-trained horse, and Slow Down Andy, the 2022 Sunland Derby winner, will also compete in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

Local owners Kirk and Judy Robison’s Eclipse Award-winning sprinter Jackie’s Warrior is the morning line favorite in the $2million Breeders’ Cup Sprint.

The star of this weekend’s show is undoubtedly Flightline, the undefeated horse who has won his five career races by a combined 62 3/4 lengths. Last time out – the Pacific Classic on Sept. 3 – the son of Tapit turned in a performance for the ages, winning the race by 19¼ lengths and earning a 126 Beyer Speed Figure, the second-highest number since the Daily Racing Form began publishing them 30 years ago.

The run has put Flightline’s name in the same sentence with the great Secretariat in the two months since, and it’s a comparison that doesn’t seem like horse racing blasphemy. Can Flightline match – or possibly better – that performance in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday? Racing fans can’t wait to find out.

The two-day Breeders’ Cup event will be simulcast at Sunland Park with doors opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Home » From the newspaper » Sunland Park to have a presence at Breeders’ Cup

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Exhibition win over Fort Lewis suggests Lobo women are ...
College
UNM rolls over D2 Skyhawks, 95-54 UNM rolls over D2 Skyhawks, 95-54
2
Prep football: Valley, Rio Rancho to play in first ...
Featured Sports
The state's best high school football ... The state's best high school football teams are no different than the rest of us this weekend: ...
3
As state football playoffs begin, streaming returns
Featured Sports
For the first time this season, ... For the first time this season, there will be streaming broadcasts this weekend of high school footb ...
4
From Tokyo to UNM, Lobo Iwai helps as scout-teamer
College
Ray Iwai played his high school ... Ray Iwai played his high school ball in Japan, his native country. How could he possibly come to the Lobos' attention?
5
Sunland Park to have a presence at Breeders' Cup
Featured Sports
SUNLAND PARK – One of ... SUNLAND PARK – One of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino's most successful horsemen has qual ...
6
Prep notes: Manzanares earns yet another milestone volleyball victory
Featured Sports
Rio Rancho High — where he's ... Rio Rancho High — where he's spent the bulk of his outstanding career. Manzanares, 59, won his 500th career match as the Rams defeated ...
7
Prep football predictions: Playoff weekend, Nov. 4-5
Featured Sports
8
No joke: Lobos' jovial Seck shows glimpses of 'big' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Birima Seck has always brought good ... Birima Seck has always brought good humor and positive energy to the Lobo basketball team. Now he's showing he's got some game, too.
9
Lobos' exhibition vs. Fort Lewis to briefly reunite club ...
College
Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez might ... Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez might experience a bit of deja vu Thursday night. So might Lanae Bil ...