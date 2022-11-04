From Tokyo to UNM, Lobo Iwai helps as scout-teamer

UNM’s Ray Iwai, left, talks with his teammate Dennis Hayden prior to the start of practice at the UNM on Thursday. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

For Ray Iwai and University of New Mexico football, it was all about the tape.

Iwai’s high school recruiting tape highlights the talents of a small (5-foot-5, 170 pounds) but fast and elusive running back with no fear of contact and with a nose for the goal line.

But, regarding UNM, there was this one tiny obstacle: Iwai played his high school ball in Japan, his native country. How could he possibly come to the Lobos’ attention?

Happily for all parties involved, there’s another kind of tape.

Mike Good, who played linebacker at UNM for coach Mike Sheppard from 1988-91, works in Albuquerque for Kinesio, a firm that manufactures a widely used therapeutic tape developed in Japan.

One conversation led to another, and before long UNM head coach Danny Gonzales found himself watching Iwai’s recruiting video.

“It was hard to evaluate,” Gonzales said this week, “because the level of football in Japan is still relatively new. But Ray was quick and ran around everybody.”

Gonzales came away impressed enough to offer Iwai a spot on the 2022 UNM roster as a walk-on.

OK, time out. Raise your hand if you knew anyone in Japan played American football. And yet, the game has existed there since the 1930s. Iwai’s father, in fact, played the game while in college.

“The Japanese American football community is not big,” the younger Iwai said after a recent practice, “but there is one.”

So, Iwai accepted the invitation. Though he has yet to play in a game this season, he’s made himself an invaluable member of the Lobos’ offensive scout team – the players who prepare the first and second defensive units for the plays that week’s opponent is likely to run – in the 3½ months since his arrival.

“On the scout team, he plays everything,” Gonzales said. “He’s played tight end, he’s played running back (his listed position), he’s played wide receiver.”

Each day that passes, Iwai said, he’s getting more and more comfortable – academically, culturally, dietetically and athletically.

Of the four, he said, academics are the least challenging; the Japanese educational system ranks among the best in the world. Written English has been something of a barrier, though, as would written Japanese for a native English speaker.

“The hardest thing for me is reading the (football) playbook in English,” he said.

Iwai had traveled in the United States before, but he said living here has required major adjustments.

“The culture is really different,” he said. “… But the good thing is that people are kind to me, and I really appreciate that.”

Coming as he did from Tokyo, the world’s largest city, he appreciates Albuquerque’s wide-open spaces.

As for food, he’s become fond of Mexican/New Mexican cuisine. Red or green? Yes.

When he longs for home cooking, he heads for ramen restaurants Naruto, on Central across from the UNM campus, or Oni, downtown.

Regarding football, he performs his scout-team duties with efficient enthusiasm. Yet, he longs to have the football tucked under his arm as a running back in live action.

“I want to say I could do more, better, if I get the ball more,” he said. “But, yeah, I want progress. Be patient.”

His talents as a ball carrier are not lost on Jamie Christian, UNM’s running backs coach.

“In fall camp, he did a great job,” Christian said. “He has some explosiveness. He’s a pretty decent little running back.”

Small though he may be, Iwai flashed surprising power when scout-team players got a chance to scrimmage last week – the bye week – since UNM was not preparing for a game.

“He breaks some tackles, believe it or not,” Christian said. “He’s not very big, but he’s actually very strong when he runs it up in there.

“He does a good job, he really does. And he’s tough.”

One English term that needs no Japanese translation, at least for Iwai, is “transfer portal.”

After the fall semester, he plans to go home to Tokyo. But, he said, he’ll be back for the spring semester and spring practice, with every intention of being a Lobo next fall.

“I want to play, get better,” he said. “That’s the reason I came here.”

