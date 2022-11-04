Prep football: Valley, Rio Rancho to play in first weekend of playoffs (brackets attached)

The state’s best high school football teams are no different than the rest of us this weekend:

They’re spectators.

There are 24 playoff games on the schedule Friday and Saturday, with action in all seven classifications. That includes four first-round games in Classes 3A-6A – where the top four seeds in each bracket have a bye – plus four more in the 2A quarterfinals.

There are five first-rounders in the metro area: Bernalillo-Albuquerque Academy, Alamogordo-Rio Rancho and Atrisco Heritage-Volcano Vista on Friday, and Los Lunas-Cibola and Miyamura-Valley on Saturday.

“There’s nothing like it,” Valley first-year coach Billy Cobos said. “There’s something special about the playoffs in November.”

Two of the four 6A games are regular-season rematches. Volcano Vista whipped Atrisco Heritage 50-0 just last week, and Cibola outscored Los Lunas 36-30 in September at Nusenda Community Stadium, which is where the rematch also will be staged. The rematch has one new wrinkle: no Aden Chavez, Cibola’s injured senior quarterback. The Cougars won the first game in the final 15 seconds, capping a 16-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

“We’re happy where we ended up, considering the whole situation,” Tigers coach Greg Henington said. “We’re excited to be in the situation we’re in.”

His own outstanding QB, Paul Cieremans, has had his own injury issues this season. But he and the Tigers are hitting their stride.

“He’s ready to rock, so we’re super pumped,” Henington said.

Rio Rancho, the 6 seed under first-year coach Nate Pino, takes on a feisty Alamogordo squad on Friday night, although the Tigers’ offense has struggled of late, with just 40 points total over their last four games.

In Farmington on Saturday, the Scorpions, the No. 1 seed in Class 5A’s postseason last year, earned a home game as a 7 seed as it jumped up to 6A. No. 10 Carlsbad and first-year head coach Oliver Soukup visit Hutchison Stadium at noon Saturday. The two teams were outscored by a combined 104-26 in their regular-season finales.

• In 5A, Valley suffered an unexpected loss to Los Alamos in the next-to-last week of the regular season, but the Vikings still got a home game in the first round, against visiting No. 9 Miyamura at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milne Stadium. Cobos hopes last year’s playoff loss at Goddard will be instructive for his players who were in that game.

“They don’t want that to happen again,” Cobos said.

Mayfield and Los Alamos – the Hilltoppers face Gadsden, which is in its first playoff game since 1972 – are also hosting 5A games this weekend. The Trojans beat Santa Teresa 24-7 early in the season. No. 5 Deming is also home against 2-8 Belen, which fell 56-22 to the Wildcats in mid-September. Also from Valencia County, Valencia in Class 4A, traveling with its outstanding defense, visits Aztec on Friday night in the 8-9 matchup.

Moriarty and Albuquerque Academy also are home in 4A. The Chargers won 27-24 in overtime at Bernalillo a week ago with Landen Martinez scoring four TDs, including a kickoff return, for Academy. Having lost six games in a row. the 11th-seeded Spartans (2-7) visit the sixth-seeded Chargers at 3 Friday afternoon.

The run-heavy Pintos, who have only attempted 35 passes all season, host Kirtland Central on Friday night.

Although St. Pius finished 2-8, the Sartans got into the playoff field as a 12 seed and face No. 5 Portales on Friday night. The game on Thursday was moved from Portales to Leon Williams Stadium at Clovis High. The Rams beat the Sartans – who labored offensively all year – 32-0 in the regular season in Albuquerque.

• Hope Christian (4-5-1), the No. 12 seed in Class 3A, visits No. 5 Thoreau (8-2) on Saturday. Oddly enough, the Huskies are rated higher on the 3A MaxPreps.com rankings than the Hawks.

“I think our schedule, as tough as it was, was good for us,” Hope coach Fernando Salinas said. “We feel good going into (the postseason).”

The Huskies made a recent quarterback change, turning to sophomore Ronnie Gilletti who played the final two games against Tucumcari and Ruidoso. Salinas said Gilletti gives Hope more of a presence in the passing game and will help keep defenses from packing the box.

Raton senior running back Cayden Walton, who rushed for 2,472 yards and 33 touchdowns, leads the sixth-seeded Tigers at home against No. 11 Hatch Valley in another 3A contest. Cobre visits Dexter for the second time this year; the Demons, the 8 seed, won 18-12 on Sept. 24.

Class 2A, led by No. 1 seed Jal, is in its quarterfinal round. The 8-Man and 6-Man brackets are down to the semifinals.

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 5A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 4A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 3A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 2A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 8-Man

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6-Man

