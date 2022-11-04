As state football playoffs begin, streaming returns

For the first time this season, there will be streaming broadcasts this weekend of high school football at Albuquerque’s public stadiums.

Crews from Albuquerque-based ProView Networks – through the NFHS Network – will work the Atrisco Heritage-Volcano Vista game on Friday night from Nusenda Community Stadium, and also the Los Lunas-Cibola game on Saturday afternoon at Community.

No regular-season games at Community, Milne Stadium and Wilson Stadium were formally produced as Albuquerque Public Schools hasn’t announced its choice for a vendor to do future contests at APS venues.

But because the playoff games are events staged by the New Mexico Activities Association and not APS, contests can be streamed. The only prep football games in the metro area that were formally streamed in the regular season originated from non-APS stadiums like Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, Los Lunas and Albuquerque Academy.

Unless APS chooses a new streaming vendor by the time the winter sports season begins in a few weeks, none of its home prep basketball games will be streamed or broadcast.