Out of this world

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

A new type of portable planetarium being brought down from Santa Fe can show the night skies to over 20 people without them being in a closed dome. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Astronomical Society)

See the stars and enjoy everything space-related at the Cosmic Carnival on Saturday.

The Albuquerque Astronomical Society is teaming up with the Open Space Visitor Center for the event, which is being held in person for the first time in two years.

The event is free to the public, and visitors will see exhibits and demonstrations showcased by individuals and organizations involving many different genres of science and astronomy.

Lynne Olson, TAAS volunteer, said the visitor center is planning to have solar astronomy going on during the event from 1-5 p.m.

“There will be a portable planetarium that will have four different shows visitors can view and attend,” Olson said. “It’s going to be more open to more people who don’t want to be too close or can still enjoy the whole night sky.”

Olson said there will be an hour break and then, from 6-10 p.m., there will be an array of telescopes set up along the east patio – just in time for the star party.

“You know, we have people who come to our star parties and a lot of us never even looked at the telescope, let alone a planet, or all those moons,” Olson said. “We can show them Saturn in the rain, and they look through and some would have sworn that we just painted a picture of Saturn on the ends of the telescope.”

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a talk in the Kiva Room on “Upcoming Eclipses.”

“At some time during the observing, we will have a laser-guided constellation tour and, of course, all the telescope owners will be happy to answer any questions you have at their stations,” Olson said.

If you go

WHAT: Cosmic Carnival 2022
WHEN: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
WHERE: Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors NW
ADMISSION: Free

