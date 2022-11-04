 Phone scammers impersonate federal court officials - Albuquerque Journal

Phone scammers impersonate federal court officials

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Federal officials warned Friday that phone scammers are calling victims and asking them to pay money to avoid prosecution for contempt of court.

The U.S. District Court for New Mexico has received reports that callers are telling people they failed to appear for a summons to give witness testimony and to pay a fine to avoid arrest.

“The victims are asked to transfer funds to avoid having a warrant issued for their arrest,” the U.S. District Court announced in a written statement.

“This scam call is fairly sophisticated, and the caller may use the names of actual court employees and judges of the U.S. District Court, as well as various law enforcement agencies,” the statement said.

A call back to the scammer’s phone number may indicate the victim has reached the voice mail of an court employee.

U.S. District Court does not accept payment for fines by phone and never asks for personal information.

Anyone who receives such a call should call the FBI at 505-889-1300 and select option 1 to report the incident.

