 High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government - Albuquerque Journal

High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will hear a water dispute involving the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation.

The high court said Friday it would review a lower court ruling in favor of the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. The government signed treaties with the Navajo Nation in 1849 and 1868 that established the reservation. It was later expanded westward to the Colorado River, which forms the reservation’s western boundary. At issue in the case is water from the Colorado River, which itself is shrinking in part because of overuse and drought.

The case dates back to 2003, when the tribe sued, alleging that the federal government in its Colorado River projects had failed to consider or protect water rights of the tribe. Most recently, a trial court dismissed the case but a federal appeals court allowed it to proceed. The federal government is challenging that result.

The Supreme Court also agreed to hear two other cases. One is a patent case in which biotechnology company Amgen sued Sanofi and Regeneron for patent infringement. The other is a $90 million trademark dispute involving controls used to operate heavy equipment such as cranes.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City bills $1,000 for Biden's visit, DNC pays tab
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden won't be receiving ... President Joe Biden won't be receiving any bills from the city of Albuquerque following his recent visit. A city spokeswoman said the municipal government ...
2
Presidential pit stop in New Mexico
2022 election
Biden campaigns for Democrats in ABQ ... Biden campaigns for Democrats in ABQ appearances
3
Governor candidates spend big as election nears
2022 election
This year's race could be the ... This year's race could be the most expensive ever in NM
4
Phone scammers impersonate federal court officials
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials warned Friday that phone ... Federal officials warned Friday that phone scammers are calling victims and asking them to pay money to avoid prosecution for contempt of court. The ...
5
City launches new trail run through foothills
ABQnews Seeker
Officials hope prize money ranging from ... Officials hope prize money ranging from $150 to $300 will lure potential runners
6
APD: Chop shop bust leads to charges under new ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bill signed into law ... A bill signed into law in March makes the crime a third-degree felony
7
TV station faces claims debate questions were leaked
ABQnews Seeker
The general manager of KOB-TV on ... The general manager of KOB-TV on Thursday strongly denied allegations the Albuquerque network station colluded with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's campaign by providing questions ...
8
BCSO plans to reappear on reality police show
ABQnews Seeker
Participation paused after county realized it ... Participation paused after county realized it didn't sign a contract
9
APD: Man kills friend as pair wrestle with gun
ABQnews Seeker
Shooter is charged with involuntary manslaughter ... Shooter is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death
10
Judge postpones jury deliberations in murder trial
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque man is accused of suffocation ... Albuquerque man is accused of suffocation death of his aunt, 86