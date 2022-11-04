 Bone appétit! - Albuquerque Journal

Bone appétit!

By Haven Daley / Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So, it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.

Dogue, which rhymes with vogue, opened recently in the city’s trendy Mission District.

For $75 dollars per pup, doggie diners get a multiple-course meal featuring such dishes as chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg.

It also includes a mimosa and a baked treat for the pup’s human.

Rahmi Massarweh, a dog owner and classically trained chef, decided to leave his stressful job running a fine dining restaurant to focus on his new canine cafe.

Some critics have expressed online outrage over the price point for the pampered pets, pointing out income inequality, gentrification and homelessness in the city. For the cost of the tasting menu, you could buy at least five big burritos at one of the many nearby taquerias in the Mission neighborhood.

But Massarweh says that, since opening a month ago, he’s received overwhelming support from his customers, who appreciate having a place to pamper their pups.

On a recent Sunday, Dogue hosted three fur baby birthday parties simultaneously.

“I wanted to celebrate him. He is so special to me. He’s my four-legged child and this is the perfect place to do a really nice celebration,” Gledy Espinoza said, as her 11-year-old miniature dachshund Mason enjoyed a bowl of mushroom soup with slices of chicken breast. “We’re foodies. I guess he is too, now.”

Massarweh spends hours cooking and prepping for his service and says a similar menu for people could cost up to $500 in the expensive city and the ingredients he uses are not cheap. Everything is human-grade, although, if you took a bite, you’d probably find the doggie dishes to be a bit bland for the human palate.

“When we make our food, it is a process. It is very time-consuming. There is a lot of technique. There’s a lot of method and detail to what we do,” he said. “Our pastries, for example, take about two days on average to make. I know they’re going to be eaten in two seconds.”

Massarweh said the real goal of Dogue is to raise awareness about feeding your dog fresh, healthy, natural ingredients, which some research shows can be easier on your pup’s stomach than mass-produced dog food, and making dog parents happy.

“I’ve worked in restaurants for many years, and it’s rare when, as a chef, I walk into the dining room to touch tables and every single guest has a smile on their face,” Massarweh said. “There’s something very unique and satisfying about that.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Bone appétit!

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
2 more groups report antisemitic mail
2022 election
At least three advocacy groups in ... At least three advocacy groups in New Mexico now say they have received threatening letters in the final weeks before Election Day containing antisemitic ...
2
Virgin Galactic to resume flight testing in January
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic remains on track to ... Virgin Galactic remains on track to restart test flights of its existing spaceships by January, and ...
3
High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court says it will ... The Supreme Court says it will hear a water dispute involving the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation. The high court said Friday it ...
4
Phone scammers impersonate federal court officials
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials warned Friday that phone ... Federal officials warned Friday that phone scammers are calling victims and asking them to pay money to avoid prosecution for contempt of court. The ...
5
City bills $1,000 for Biden's visit, DNC pays tab
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden won't be receiving ... President Joe Biden won't be receiving any bills from the city of Albuquerque following his recent visit. A city spokeswoman said the municipal government ...
6
Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor
ABQnews Seeker
Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the ... Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst. He's filled the storage area under his fold-up bed and just about every other nook of his ...
7
The runaway on three legs
ABQnews Seeker
My Triumph's headlights lit up a ... My Triumph's headlights lit up a slow-moving, small white object. Grocery bag in the breeze? Ah, no. White kitten on three legs. The day ...
8
Bone appétit!
ABQnews Seeker
San Francisco restaurant pampers pups with ... San Francisco restaurant pampers pups with healthy, natural ingredients
9
Out of this world
ABQnews Seeker
Cosmic Carnival 2022 returns to ABQ ... Cosmic Carnival 2022 returns to ABQ