2 more groups report antisemitic mail

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Roundhouse in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — At least three advocacy groups in New Mexico now say they have received threatening letters in the final weeks before Election Day containing antisemitic symbols and a ripped-up political mailer.

One group, Conservation Voters New Mexico, reported its letter last week, triggering an FBI investigation.

The other two organizations — the Environmental Defense Action Fund and the New Mexico Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO — came forward Friday.

“This type of hate speech and domestic terrorism simply have no place in our democratic process,” Jon Goldstein of the Environmental Defense Action Fund said in a written statement.

The announcement comes a week after Conservation Voters revealed it had received an envelope at its Santa Fe office with threatening language, antisemitic symbols and a chemical substance. Testing showed the substance contained the ingredients of a toxin used in terrorist attacks, Conservation Voters said.

It wasn’t clear Friday whether the envelopes reported by the other two groups also included a chemical substance. But they’ve delivered the material to law enforcement.

An FBI spokesman said last week the substance sent to Conservation Voters wasn’t harmful.

No one was injured, the groups said.

The Environmental Defense Action Fund and Federation of Labor each reported Friday having received at least one letter addressed to the “Nazi Party.”

As with the Conservation Voters material, the letters included language attacking state Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, and the Democratic Party, along with images of Small defaced with drawings of swastikas and markings intended to make him resemble Hitler.

Small, a member of the House since 2017 and cosponsor of the landmark Energy Transition Act in 2019, is up for reelection this year

“While these attacks are frightening, rest assured that we are undaunted in our drive to turn out every vote this Tuesday,” said Ashley Long, president of the New Mexico Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

Election Guide

