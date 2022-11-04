Risolana’s first artist-in-residence Lena Kassicieh uses the unique medium to tell a story

Risolana is providing Albuquerque with a unique style of art.

The company is the first studio to use a risograph printer in New Mexico, according to co-founder Michael López. He, along with Karl Orozco, decided to invest in a printer after not being able to locate one for their own respective projects.

“We were looking for a risograph print shop … and I said I don’t think there’s one in Albuquerque,” López explained. “I then said I have some unrestricted funding, and he said, ‘Let’s do this.’ ”

López and Orozco started Risolana in 2021. Both being artists, they set out to offer a community-based print shop, settling in a small shared space in the Social Enterprise Center corridor of the South Valley.

López said, “Imagine a boardroom with a big table and a bunch of rolling chairs, and then on the walls you have a bunch of really beautiful, colorful prints made by people in the community.”

The risograph takes a digital or scanned image to create a stencil which can produce large quantities of a project. Starting with a black and white or grayscale image, the printer uses layers, working with a large drum of one color at a time. This allows artists to explore different hues, blends and textures.

In addition to placing a unique style of printing into the community, it was also a goal of López and Orozco to provide a space for artists to showcase their work, so they began the Risolana Artist-in-Residence book program.

“Artists should be supported and allowed to create what they want,” López said. “We are offering a residency that is very specific. … I’m a firm believer in if you like somebody’s work, and you have the resources to support it, support it.”

Starting Nov. 11, artist Lena Kassicieh, who instantly sparked something within both López and Orozco, will hold the studio’s first residency.

Kassicieh, a Palestinian American multidisciplinary artist, will have her book “Gifts I Didn’t Know Were Gifts” on display, with a limited amount of copies for sale.

This will be Kassicieh’s first full residency, and she is grateful for all the hands-on support López, Orozco and studio manager Carlos Irahm Gabaldon Solis offered throughout the undertaking.

“I just felt it was a process in which these people really care about the community, artists and residents, and really want to support their work … and hopefully have it be a didactic process,” she said.

Kassicieh is a versatile artist and her creativity is eclectic. Her whimsical use of bright colors can be found in everything from ceramics to collage to digital portraits. Kassicieh’s risograph book is her first, but a piece she considers “a new challenge.”

“I don’t like to limit myself by medium,” she said. “My creative practice is always just an exploration of different ideas and materials.”

“Gifts I Didn’t Know Were Gifts” tells a story through images and ancestral relics, focusing on heritage and identity. Kassicieh’s ancestors were forcibly removed from their home in Jerusalem in the mid-1900s, eventually landing in New Mexico in the ’80s. The family saved documents, photographs, maps and other tangibles from the decades-long journey.

Kassicieh said she archived thousands of items with the help of her aunt and “it evolved into something really beautiful.”

“The book is such a celebration of oral history, such a celebration of wanting to be connected to your roots,” she said. “I want to just show a regular Palestinian family and some of their stories … that just celebrates our lives before we were turned into these political creatures.”

Half of the proceeds from the residency will go directly to Kassicieh and the other half will fund the 2023 Risolana Artist-in-Residence book program.

At its core, the founders hope Risolana will become “a hub for people to come together and support one another,” López said.

He added, “I think of the risograph as this lighthouse; it just really calls people in.”