Exhibit, film looks at the Artists Call campaign and Central America

In the 2003 film, “Ama: La Memoria del Tiempo,” Salvadorian poet and filmmaker Daniel Flores y Ascencio explores events surrounding La Matanza – the 1932 Salvadoran uprising in which around 30,000 mostly Indigenous civilians were brutally killed by the Salvadoran military.

The film is included in the exhibition “Art for the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities” at the University of New Mexico Art Museum.

“Filmmaker Daniel Flores y Ascencio played a central role in the development of the Artists Call campaign and the film is currently featured in the exhibition,” said Devin Geraci, Manager of Communications & Audience Engagement at the UNM Art Museum. “The film is part of a larger body of work by Flores y Ascencio that aims to rupture endless cycles of trauma and terror within El Salvador, mainly through the telling of distinct Indigenous experiences, both past and present.”

The Artists Call campaign was created in 1984 in New York City to object against U.S. military intervention in Central America.

The campaign also sparked interest from other artists across the nation, with chapters appearing in over 20 other U.S. cities.

” ‘Art for the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities’ is an in-depth exhibition exploring the 1980s activist campaign Artists Call Against U.S. Intervention in Central America,” Geraci said. “Offering events allows us to focus on specific themes of the exhibition and provide further context to the material.”

The film includes the first-person account of these events by figures with tremendous knowledge of the situation.

“It features the first person account of these events by Don Juan Ama – the nephew of José Feliciano Ama, the Indigenous leader of the revolution – who was a young boy at the time of the massacre,” Geraci said.

The UNM Art Museum also held a panel discussion with the founders of Artists Call and a workshop with artist Muriel Hasbun.

The exhibit runs until Dec. 3.

Geraci said “Arte Voz: Cuenta tu historia/ Speak Your Story” with Hasbun will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 16. After the presentation, participants will discuss Central American art by connecting it with a personal story.