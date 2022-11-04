 'Soul of a Nation' uses billboards to bring awareness

‘Soul of a Nation’ uses billboards to bring awareness to societal issues

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Dolores Huerta” by Adri Norris is part of “Soul of a Nation.” (Courtesy of SaveArtSpace)

Change doesn’t happen quickly.

Yet, with small steps a movement can be made.

This is the sentiment shared by the New Mexico artists who were chosen to be part of “Soul of a Nation” – a public art exhibit curated by New Mexico artist Jodie Herrera.

The four billboards around the city – located at Washington Street and Central Avenue SE; Old Coors Drive and Gonzales Road SW; Broadway Boulevard and Odelia Road NE; and Wyoming Boulevard and Chico Road NE – are part of the exhibit put on by SaveArtSpace. The billboards will be up through the beginning of December.

“Soul of a Nation” is a billboard exhibition exploring social justice issues that center on Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), transgender and non-binary peoples and their fight for equity, justice and liberation.

According to SaveArtSpace, this also includes reproductive justice, LGBTQIA+ issues, the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, representation, ratifying the ERA, rematriation and women’s empowerment.

The call for artists went out earlier this year.

A piece by Herrera was chosen alongside Erin Currier, Adri Norris and Christine Sullivan.

Sullivan’s piece, “Choice,” is located at Wyoming Boulevard and Chico Road NE.

The New Mexico-based artist and graphic designer specializes in arts/community projects.

The impetus behind “Choice” stemmed organically from work Sullivan was working on during her “Felt During Texas Abortion Bans” protest project in 2021, which encourages Texans to promote abortion justice in their communities.

With five words – “A Woman’s Choice is Sacred” – Sullivan wanted to speak volumes with her piece.

Having space on a billboard let her create three felt panels using a monochromatic tone – a chance for her to be repetitive and pay homage to the influence of Andy Warhol.

“When I saw the call for art, I thought it would be perfect because women’s social justice issues are important,” Sullivan said. “This change isn’t going to happen on its own. I used my words wisely. By saying ‘A Woman’s Choice is Sacred,’ I made it more sacred and private, which it should be.”

Currier’s piece, “American Women (Dismantling the Border) II,” is located on Broadway Boulevard and Odelia Road NE.

Over the course of her career, the Santa Fe-based artists has immersed herself in the daily life of countries like Nepal and Nicaragua, cities such as Istanbul and Caracas, Venezuela, studying languages, getting around on foot or by bus, sketching, making friends, and collecting disinherited commercial “waste.”

“What compels my artistic practice is the desire to convey that which I have found to be true in all of the countries I have traveled to: that our commonalities as human beings far outweigh our differences,” Currier said. “The bond between brothers, the love between mother and child, the kinship shared through creative endeavors; these run like threads in the great fabric of generations.”

Norris’ piece depicts New Mexico native Dolores Huerta. It is from her “Women Behaving Badly” series and is located at Old Coors Drive SW and Gonzales Road SW.

“(The series) was born out of a desire to educate people about women from the past,” Norris said. “Their stories have been lost over time and this loss is a disservice to those women, to the women and girls living now, and to society as a whole.”

Herrera’s piece is called “Era Now” and is located at Washington Street and Central Avenue in Nob Hill.

Herrera said she aims to connect and uplift marginalized people, like herself, while providing a platform for important issues around social justice and intersectional feminism and hopes her work can be a catalyst for positive change.

