Editorial: A recap of the Journal’s 2022 general election endorsements

Here’s a recap of Journal endorsements in contested statewide and Albuquerque metro-area races. For ongoing coverage of the Nov. 8 general election, including results as well as candidate Q&As, news stories and full endorsements, go to the Journal Election Guide at abqjournal.com.
U.S. House
Congressional District 1 – Democrat Melanie A. Stansbury
Congressional District 2 – Democrat Gabe Vasquez
Congressional District 3 – Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández
Statewide offices
Governor – Republican Mark Ronchetti
Secretary of state – Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver
Attorney general – Democrat Raúl Torrez
State auditor – Democrat Joseph M. Maestas
State treasurer – Democrat Laura M. Montoya
Commissioner of public lands – Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard
N.M. House
District 10 – Democrat G. Andrés Romero
District 11 – Democrat Javier Martínez
District 14 – Democrat Miguel Garcia
District 15 – Democrat Dayan “Day” Hochman-Vigil
District 17 – Republican Ellis McMath
District 18 – Democrat Gail Chasey
District 19 – Democrat Janelle Anyanonu
District 20 – Democrat Meredith Dixon
District 22 – Republican Stefani Lord
District 23 – Republican Alan T. Martinez
District 24 – Republican Khalid Emshadi
District 26 – Democrat Eleanor Chávez
District 27 – Democrat Marian Matthews
District 28 – Republican Nicole Chavez
District 29 – Democrat Joy Garratt
District 30 – Democrat Natalie Figueroa
District 31 – Republican William Rehm
District 44- Republican Jane Powdrell-Culbert
District 57 – Republican Jason Harper
District 68 – Republican Robert Moss
Judicial contests
Justice of the Supreme Court, Position 1 – Republican Thomas C. Montoya
Supreme Court Justice, Position 2 – Republican Kerry Morris
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1 – Democratic incumbent Gerald Baca
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 2 – Republican Gertrude Lee
Judicial retention – Yes on all
Bernalillo County races
Bernalillo County sheriff – Republican Paul Pacheco
Bernalillo County Commission, District 1 – Democrat Barbara Baca
Bernalillo County Commission, District 5 – Democrat Eric Olivas
Constitutional amendments
Amendment 1 — No
Amendment 2 — Yes
Amendment 3 — No
Bond questions
State Bond Question 1, 2 and 3 — For
Bernalillo County General Obligation Bonds — For
Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority bonds — Yes
