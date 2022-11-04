 Editorial: A recap of the Journal's 2022 general election endorsements - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: A recap of the Journal’s 2022 general election endorsements

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Here’s a recap of Journal endorsements in contested statewide and Albuquerque metro-area races. For ongoing coverage of the Nov. 8 general election, including results as well as candidate Q&As, news stories and full endorsements, go to the Journal Election Guide at abqjournal.com.

U.S. House

Congressional District 1 – Democrat Melanie A. Stansbury

Congressional District 2 – Democrat Gabe Vasquez

Congressional District 3 – Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández

Statewide offices

Governor – Republican Mark Ronchetti

Secretary of state – Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver

Attorney general – Democrat Raúl Torrez

State auditor – Democrat Joseph M. Maestas

State treasurer – Democrat Laura M. Montoya

Commissioner of public lands – Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard

N.M. House

District 10 – Democrat G. Andrés Romero

District 11 – Democrat Javier Martínez

District 14 – Democrat Miguel Garcia

District 15 – Democrat Dayan “Day” Hochman-Vigil

District 17 – Republican Ellis McMath

District 18 – Democrat Gail Chasey

District 19 – Democrat Janelle Anyanonu

District 20 – Democrat Meredith Dixon

District 22 – Republican Stefani Lord

District 23 – Republican Alan T. Martinez

District 24 – Republican Khalid Emshadi

District 26 – Democrat Eleanor Chávez

District 27 – Democrat Marian Matthews

District 28 – Republican Nicole Chavez

District 29 – Democrat Joy Garratt

District 30 – Democrat Natalie Figueroa

District 31 – Republican William Rehm

District 44- Republican Jane Powdrell-Culbert

District 57 – Republican Jason Harper

District 68 – Republican Robert Moss

Judicial contests

Justice of the Supreme Court, Position 1 – Republican Thomas C. Montoya

Supreme Court Justice, Position 2 – Republican Kerry Morris

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1 – Democratic incumbent Gerald Baca

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 2 – Republican Gertrude Lee

Judicial retention – Yes on all

Bernalillo County races

Bernalillo County sheriff – Republican Paul Pacheco

Bernalillo County Commission, District 1 – Democrat Barbara Baca

Bernalillo County Commission, District 5 – Democrat Eric Olivas

Constitutional amendments

Amendment 1 — No

Amendment 2 — Yes

Amendment 3 — No

Bond questions

State Bond Question 1, 2 and 3 — For

Bernalillo County General Obligation Bonds — For

Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority bonds — Yes

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

