Moose near Mora as ‘Bison Day’ nears

All of a sudden the Land of Enchantment is brimming with big mammal news.

The state Department of Game and Fish on Friday said a young bull moose has been spotted near Mora — that would be between Taos and Las Vegas.

“Based on photographs, officers suspect this may be the same moose spotted in Questa and on Taos Pueblo last month,” Game and Fish said in its Facebook post. “This is the southernmost known sighting of a moose in New Mexico.”

Hold on. Before you grab your guns, the agency reminds residents that moose are a protected game animal in the state.

“New Mexico does not have an open hunting season for moose, and it is unlawful to harvest them in the state,” Game and Fish said. “This moose is presently safe and appears healthy. It is not in a location where it is causing a threat to public safety.”

However, the department reminds residents that the ruminant member of the deer family can be dangerous and “should not be approached for any reason.”

Meanwhile, not to be left out of the news cycle, National Bison Day awaits.

Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced Friday the passage of a bipartisan resolution designating Nov. 5 as National Bison Day.

“Bison hold a rich historic and cultural significance for the United States, and in particular for Tribes,” Heinrich said in a news release. “They represent resiliency and are an enduring symbol of American strength. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan resolution with Senator Hoeven to recognize our national mammal and bring greater attention to the ongoing effort to conserve this unique species.”

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., was among the 13 other cosponsors.

Heinrich and Hoeven, in 2016, also introduced the National Bison Legacy Act, which was signed into law, according to the release.

“This legislation recognized the bison’s significance in American history and designated it as the United States’ national mammal,” it said.