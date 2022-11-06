A Veterans Day tribute to military bases

Veterans Day is a fitting time to salute America’s stalwart military bases.

As a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran, I am alarmed to know the iconic Parris Island Recruit Depot in South Carolina is under attack by the insidious, omnipresent enemy that threatens us all: global climate change.

For more than 100 years, Parris Island has been the place where Marine recruits undergo demanding physical training to become members of one of the most elite fighting forces in the world.

The legendary boot camp sits on the Atlantic Ocean’s coast, leaving it vulnerable to increasingly brutal, more frequent hurricanes and intensified rising sea levels.

Now, erosive climate conditions are forcing politicians and military officials to debate the possibility of closing the fabled training camp, where so many Marines forged their national defense skills.

Parris Island is not the only military facility under siege by ravaging environmental deviations.

New Mexico’s 3,200-square-mile White Sands Missile Range ranked fifth on a 2019 Department of Defense (DOD) list of stateside military bases most at risk from progressively destructive weather patterns and escalating temperatures.

Two years ago, a U.S. Government Accountability Office (GOA) report found the state’s Kirtland, Holloman and Cannon Air Force bases are in “danger of exhausting their water supplies because New Mexico’s climate is getting hotter and drier, driven by regional and global warming trends. This means earlier springs, hotter summers, and less predictable winters. Precipitation patterns in the state are also fluctuating, with more intense droughts and a greater proportion of precipitation falling as rain rather than snow.”

And last year, the GOA warned, “New Mexico’s armed forces installations are among at least 79 other vital military bases which are currently — or will be in the next 20 years — adversely affected by climate change through recurring flooding, drought, desertification, wildfires or thawing permafrost.”

It is past the time to state the obvious: The world is losing ground in its battle against global warming. Unfortunately, when it comes to fighting negative climate change, the U.S. military may be its own worst enemy.

Department of Energy data reveal that “since the beginning of the Global War on Terror in 2001, the military has produced more than 1.2 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases, a major contributing cause of global warming.”

But good change is in the air.

Although climate change may currently be challenging our national security, military bases are where probable pollution fixes will occur.

For instance, the army recently announced its plan to install carbon-free electricity for its installations by 2030, producing net zero emissions from army bases by 2045.

In February, the defense department announced its intention to install carbon-free electricity technology at each of the approximately 500 military bases located in the United States.

The shift includes a range of power sources, including renewable energy like solar, wind and hydropower as well as nuclear energy and fossil fuel power plants that capture and store carbon dioxide emissions, according to DOD’s official website.

However, current military operations must go on.

The command posts and structural facilities where Americans train and serve remain as important to national security as the brave and dedicated men and women who oversee their functions. Our military bases are the nerve centers from which the nation’s heroic missions are launched.

And they are more than just places to warehouse bombs, bullets, tanks and fighter jets. Their magnitude and influence stretches beyond the length and breadth of the acreage upon which they are built.

Military bases offer the much needed barracks, billets and beds that shelter our sons and daughters as they endeavor to defend us while we sleep. They provide jobs and multiple economic benefits for the communities that surround them. And perhaps more significantly, they are part of our lore, our legacy, our spirit.

The mention of Pearl Harbor still renders an extra sense of patriotism and unity among veterans, active duty soldiers and the public, even though the horrific attack against the U.S. Navy base occurred more than 80 years ago.

Most veterans swell with pride, devotion and honor when reminiscing about the military bases they once called home. My sentiment toward Parris Island — as grueling as the experience was — equals my gratitude for the training I received there, which helped me survive the most unforgiving war of my generation.

Today, I salute every military base as if they were senior officers. They make our nation great. They keep us safe.