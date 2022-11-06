Lock down funds to clean up abandoned wells

Public lands are a key component of our Hispanic identity, especially in New Mexico, as they help tell the story of the diverse and complex history of our nation. These places, all of which are Indigenous ancestral lands, preserve our shared cultural heritage. They also provide places to recreate, connect with nature, and spend time with family and friends, and they significantly contribute to our local economies and create tens of thousands of jobs and employment opportunities. However, for too long, the oil and gas industry’s history of leasing and drilling has threatened our health and our access to public lands. In fact, many Hispanic communities live on the front lines of development and are disproportionately impacted by oil and gas pollution, and with the Department of Interior’s recent announcement it plans to lease more of New Mexico’s public lands to the oil and gas industry, this threat continues to grow.

Congress recently passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which will finally provide some long overdue reforms to the antiquated onshore oil and gas leasing program and help ensure fairer returns to New Mexicans and better stewardship of our public lands. Interior must now do its part to finish the job by implementing these changes and making other critical reforms to the federal oil and gas leasing program before any additional lease sales take place. This is an essential step needed to protect the Hispanic communities who bear the brunt of oil and gas development in New Mexico.

There are several ways to help lessen the threat of oil and gas leasing and drilling to our communities, such as reforming federal bonding policies. Thousands of oil and gas wells on public lands right here in New Mexico have already been abandoned or are at high risk of being so, posing a serious risk to our air, land and water. These wells often have decaying infrastructure that can contaminate our drinking water and spew dangerous methane pollution into the air we breathe. Before companies begin drilling on public lands, they are supposed to set aside a sum of money, called a bond, meant to cover cleanup costs in case they go bankrupt or otherwise are not able to plug and reclaim their wells. But the policies that dictate how much companies must put aside to cover cleanup costs have not been updated since the 1950s and the 1960s. These decades-old federal oil and gas leasing policies are behind the times and are failing to protect our communities.

Current federal bonding requirements were set before new technology allowed oil and gas companies to cause much more damage to the land with a single well. So when companies do abandon their wells, which is happening at an alarming rate in New Mexico, local communities are left with an enormous money pit and an even bigger environmental hazard. It can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up just one of these toxic wells, and our communities shouldn’t have to foot the bill. Interior must reform federal oil and gas policies to protect communities across New Mexico and ensure our tax dollars are invested in our children’s future – not spent cleaning up the oil and gas industry’s billion-dollar mess on our shared public lands.

Interior must move forward with a promised rulemaking for the federal oil and gas program that, along with implementing the important changes included in the Inflation Reduction Act, should address all of the core deficiencies the department noted in its report from November of last year. That includes raising minimum bonding amounts and requiring oil and gas companies to fully pay for potential cleanup costs so taxpayers aren’t stuck with the bill. Reforming the federal oil and gas leasing program is essential for better protecting Hispanic communities and heritage across New Mexico, and ensuring our families can enjoy our traditions and our state’s public lands for years to come.

Ray Trejo is a lifelong educator, sportsman and conservationist. As the former assistant superintendent at Deming Public Schools, he has dedicated a big portion of his life to serving K-12 youth and has mentored countless Hispanic youth in the outdoors. Aside from his dedicated work with Nuestra Tierra, he also serves as an outreach coordinator for New Mexico Wildlife Federation and as the Deming Refugee Shelter director.