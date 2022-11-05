Pair charged in 2021 homicide at ABQ hotel

A man is behind bars and a woman is charged in a fatal shooting last year outside a hotel in Northeast Albuquerque.

Matthew Martinez, 27, and Anjanette Martinez, 29, are charged with an open count of murder, shooting at or from a vehicle and conspiracy in the April 17 homicide of 18-year-old Miguel Sanchez.

Matthew Martinez has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and a warrant has been issued for Anjanette Martinez’s arrest.

Detectives could not determine who fired the gun in the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, as both were in the same vehicle and the evidence was inconclusive.

Matthew Martinez’s criminal history includes arrests on auto theft, drug possession and gun charges, according to court records. He was sentenced in 2019 to more than two years probation in a case where he was caught with methamphetamine after running from a deputy.

Court records show Martinez went on to violate probation multiple times by absconding from a halfway house and selling fentanyl at a home with multiple guns inside.

Sanchez was killed in the midst of Matthew Martinez’s probation sentence.

Police responded around 2: 30 a.m. to the shooting at the Quality Inn and Suites near Menaul and Interstate 25. Officers found Sanchez behind the wheel of a truck that had crashed into a pillar and had two bullet holes.

Sanchez was hospitalized for at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on April 21, according to the complaint. Sanchez’s girlfriend told police the couple confronted a woman stealing her belongings from a hotel room.

Surveillance video showed the girlfriend confront a man and a woman before the man got into the driver’s side of an SUV and the woman got into the passenger side.

Police said the girlfriend told them Sanchez blocked the pair in before being shot by someone in the SUV. A tip came in that Anjanette and Matthew Martinez were involved and they resembled suspects seen in surveillance footage.

Anjanette Martinez told police she was with Matthew Martinez when they were confronted by a woman outside the hotel and a man blocked them in, according to the complaint. She said Matthew Martinez pointed the gun out the driver-side window and fired it at Sanchez.

Police said Anjanette Martinez told them she told relatives that she shot the gun because Matthew Martinez threatened her after the incident. Detectives initially believed the shots were fired from the passenger side of the SUV, due to where the casings were.

Detectives recreated the crime scene with similar vehicles and consulted a forensic scientist, determining that the shots could have been fired from the driver’s or passenger side.