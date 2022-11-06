Veterans Day is Friday; events and offerings show appreciation

An act approved May 13, 1938, made the 11th of November in each year a legal holiday – a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as “Armistice Day.” Armistice Day was primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I, but in 1954, after World War II had required the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in the nation’s history and after American forces fought aggression in Korea, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of the veterans service organizations, amended the act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting in its place the word “Veterans.”

With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars and a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

New Mexico is home to three Air Force bases – Kirtland in Bernalillo County, Holloman in Otero County and Cannon in Curry County – and White Sands Missile Range, an Army base in Otero County. U.S. Census Bureau data show around 8% of our state’s residents are veterans, roughly 170,000 men and women.

Here are a few ways New Mexicans are saying thanks for their service.

Events

• Veterans Day Ceremony at N.M. Veterans Memorial, 1100 Louisiana Blvd. SE, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

• Veterans Day Parade, Rio Rancho, Southern Boulevard near Veterans Park, 10 a.m.

• Veterans Day event at the Daniel D. Fernandez Memorial Park, Los Lunas, 11 a.m.

Giveaways and discounts

Many individuals, businesses, organizations and communities offer products and services at a discount to recognize veterans. Designated ID is often required.

Meals and beverages: I found a couple of websites that have complied a long list of restaurants and coffee shops that offer discounts or even free meals, beverages, desserts or other items to veterans as a way of saying thank you. In my review of the list, I found over 30 national establishments that have locations in the greater Albuquerque area. Some are dine-in only, while others include take-out orders. Many require you to provide your proof of service. A few from the list: Applebee’s, Black Angus, California Pizza Kitchen, Denny’s, Einstein Brothers and Starbucks, among many more.

Local businesses are also showing their appreciation. Kap’s Coffee Shop and Diner is providing a “Thanksgiving Dinner” on Veterans Day. Nick & Jimmy’s and El Patron are providing a free meal for veterans. Visit their websites or call to check the times offers are available. Also, check the local businesses you frequent for other offers.

Here are a few websites that offer details:

• military.com/veterans-day/restaurants-veterans-day-military-discounts.html

• themilitarywallet.com/veterans-day-free-meals-and-discounts/

• news.va.gov/109711/veterans-day-discounts-free-meals/

Retail and special offers: One of the websites above also included retail and special offers for Veterans Day. Go to themilitarywallet.com/veterans-day-retail-discounts/ to learn of discounts on everything from items at Bed Bath and Beyond to haircuts at Great Clips and Sport Clips to cell service at Verizon. Brides Across America even gives military brides and first responders a free wedding dress if they attend an event at a participating retailer.

One of the more unique items on the list is Bed and Breakfast for Vets – Free Hotel Stay, Nov. 11. B&Bs for Vets has organized dozens of participating bed and breakfasts and inns across the United States and Canada, which will be offering veterans a free night’s stay on and around Veterans Day. This offer is available to both active duty military members and veterans with ID, but space is limited. Each inn and B&B has at least one room available for this promotion, and reservations must be made directly through the participating Inns and B&Bs. For more information visit BandBsforVets.org.

The Military Wallet website indicated that deals may be found for oil changes, car washes and other services at local and national businesses – check out the business websites or call to see what’s offered for veterans.

Parks and recreation

Federal: Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans are eligible to receive free lifetime access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests. The free Military Pass is a way to thank America’s veterans, Gold Star Families and current military and their dependents for their support of our country and to encourage them to explore recreational opportunities on their public lands and waters. See nps.gov/planyourvisit/veterans-and-gold-star-families-free-access.htm for more information.

State: Veterans Day Recreation and Museum Privileges: Any New Mexico resident who was honorably discharged from the Armed Forces or is currently on active duty, along with their spouses and children, is entitled to free use of any New Mexico state park. Admission fees will also be waived for campsites, the Museum of New Mexico, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History, and the New Mexico Museum of Space History. See nmdvs.org/state-veteran-benefits/ for more information.

Albuquerque: Veterans Day discounts for veterans include:

Golf: 25% off holiday rate green fees and a free basket of golf balls.

Tennis: Veterans play for free at Jerry Cline Tennis & Recreation Center and Sierra Vista Tennis Facility.

Aquatics: Veterans will receive free admission at all of the city’s pools.

BioPark zoo: Admission is reduced to only $1.00 for the veteran and up to 5 family members.

New Mexico has one of the highest percentages of veterans in its civilian population of any state in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. We appreciate everyone who is doing something special for them on Veterans Day and every other day, and join in saying:

Thank you veterans.

Sources: va.gov/opa/vetsday/vetdayhistory.asp