Honoring our veterans: Here to serve

In January 1991, Sonya Smith was a medical technician in an Air Force Reserve unit activated in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. She and other members of her team found themselves on a plane flying toward the Persian Gulf, although they did not exactly know where.

“I remember how close our unit was. A lot of us were in our early 20s,” said Smith, now 56 and cabinet secretary for New Mexico’s Department of Veterans Services.

When their plane took off, they were flying to support Operation Desert Shield, the build up by the United States and its allies to action aimed at liberating Kuwait and defending neighboring Saudi Arabia. But while they were airborne, the operation moved into its combat stage.

“Our commander came on the intercom and said we were now entering the Desert Storm phase,” Smith said. “It was a very solemn moment, a very real moment for us all. We were ready to do our part. But this meant I might not be coming home.”

Absolutely ready

Home is Norfolk, Virginia. Smith grew up there in a close-knit family, the oldest of three children.

She comes from a line of veterans.

“My maternal grandfather, Seldon Smith, served in the Navy in World War I, and my paternal grandfather, Donnell Johnson, was in the Army during World War I,” she said. “My stepfather, Walter Morring Jr., worked for the Army as a civilian employee. My Uncle Samuel C. Smith, my mother’s brother, was an Air Force officer.”

After high school, Smith attended one year of college, but then dropped out so she could earn money to continue her education. Influenced by her Uncle Samuel, she joined the Air Force Reserve. That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

“I had been a political science major and was planning to go to law school,” she said. But a test she took as she prepared to enter the Reserve indicated an aptitude for the medical field.

“After basic training, I was trained as a medical service technician,” she said. “It was very rigorous, equated to training to be a LPN (licensed practical nurse). I was qualified to work in various settings in military health care. I was taking blood, doing ultrasounds, just about everything you can think of to help our military professionals – doctors and nurses.”

That plane she was aboard in January 1991 landed in Oman. She was assigned to work as a medic at a military hospital there.

“We were standing ready for the casualties of war,” she said. “Luckily, we did not have to engage in that. But we were absolutely ready.”

‘With great pride’

Following about five months of active duty, Smith did get back home. She was honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserve with the rank of technical sergeant.

Smith enrolled at Norfolk State University, earned a degree in health services management, got married and raised a son and a daughter. She’s the grandmother of a boy about 5 years old.

A divorce prompted her move to New Mexico.

“I needed a change and started applying for positions,” she said. “I got a job offer from UNM.”

She was hired as clinical compliance manager at the University of New Mexico’s Truman Health Services Clinic.

“I was responsible for making sure the clinic was following all the health care compliance rules and regulations,” she said.

Later, she was employed as director of compliance and primary care programs at Southwest Care Center in Santa Fe and then, just as the COVID pandemic was kicking off, she worked a few months at New Mexico’s Department of Health.

She served as the Health Department’s coordinator of special projects, focusing on guiding the agency’s COVID-19 testing team.

“The governor (Michelle Lujan Grisham) started having a concern that we were not engaging our minority populations,” Smith said. “She asked me to head that up, and I did with great pride.”

In the fall of 2020, however, Smith was tapped to fill the Cabinet position at the Department of Veterans Services.

“I really was not surprised,” she said. “When (Lujan Grisham) was elected, my name was submitted (as a candidate) for deputy secretary of DVS. They chose someone else. But everything happens when it is supposed to happen. I appreciated that they remembered me.”

Unforgotten heroes

One of the first things Smith did when she took the top job at DVS was initiate the saying “Every day is Veterans Day.”

“We say that to remind ourselves what an honor we have because we get to serve our veterans and their families,” she said. “I can’t think of anything more honorable.”

Smith said the department’s Forgotten Heroes program, which is about 13 years old, provides her with the most profound experience in her position.

“This is where we remember, honor and lay to rest our veterans who have not been claimed by a family member,” she said. “I like to call it our Unforgotten Heroes program. We become their family.”

This year’s program, conducted on Sept. 29, recognized 29 veterans, including three women. The veterans’ names are read during a ceremony in Albuquerque, and then a motorcade takes urns containing their ashes to the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

While honoring the dead is important, Smith said paying homage to living veterans is also vital.

“We can be with veterans, listen to their stories if they want to share them,” she said. “Thank them for ensuring the freedoms we enjoy by the sacrifices they made.”

Smith announced recently that she will step down from her position at DVS on Friday, Veterans Day, in order to be closer to her family back east. She is making the move with mixed emotions.

“This certainly is by far one of the most important things I have done,” she said. “It does not seem like work. It seems like I am doing what I am supposed to be doing, and I will always be grateful to the governor for the faith she put in me. But I am looking forward to being able to be closer to family members.”

And she takes comfort in the fact that she will never stop being a veteran.

“The cool thing about being a veteran is that we are all here to serve,” she said. “We are all brothers and sisters. It’s all about the red, white and blue.”