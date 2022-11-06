Honoring our veterans: Lessons of war

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Decades have passed since Wes Studi volunteered for the National Guard.

At just 17, he was searching for a personal challenge.

Studi, then a student at the Chilocco Indian Agricultural School in Oklahoma, needed his parents’ signature to sign up for the service.

After graduation in 1964, he was off to basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Arriving back in Oklahoma, he attended summer encampments for a few years before slacking off and not going as routinely.

By 1967, he was activated into the Army and off to Fort Benning in Georgia. He was now a part of A Company of the 3rd Battalion 39th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division.

He served 12 months in Vietnam – and the memories are still vibrant.

“At that point I had about a year or so in my six-year obligation,” Studi, now 74, recalls. “They still had a draft back then. I got interested in going to Vietnam because the company was made up of returnees who were Expiration Term of Service (ETS) or stationed somewhere else. Most of them had stories to tell about Vietnam and that piqued my interest.”

By April 1968, Studi and his company were in Vietnam, near Saigon.

“I spent a year moving around Vietnam from fire base to fire base,” he says. “We worked mainly with helicopters. Roaming through the Mekong Delta, we were almost in Cambodia at times. There was a place called the Plain of Reeds and it was the space between Vietnam and Cambodia.”

Changed outlook

During the 12 months spent in Vietnam, Studi felt like he was a student.

When he volunteered for service, it was due to the fact that he wanted to see how he would stack up in a war situation.

“It’s combat and you risk your life,” Studi says. “That’s something that I had to ask myself. When I was put into the thick of it all, it turned out that I learned a lot to stay alive.”

Within the personal journey, Studi was able to experience war on the front lines.

This is where his outlook changed.

“I think that war is absolutely the last thing that you could ever think to do in terms of conflict of any kind,” he says. “The war between nations and people, it totally turned me against the idea of going to war for colonization or attrition. War is a terrible situation to be in and I don’t think war is ever the answer.”

Vietnam also opened Studi’s eyes to the fact that the U.S. troops weren’t there to defend themselves.

“We were there to further the interests of the national government and of corporations that wanted to be the aggressor,” he says. “That’s why I felt totally betrayed by our country and our government. We were used to the point of cannon fodder. It was an unjust war and an unjust place to be.”

Studi is grateful for finding out what he wanted to learn about himself.

“I’m sorry for the level of damage that I did over there,” he says.

Work with veterans

Decades later, the Oscar winner finds himself navigating a long-running film and TV career.

When he has a break between productions, it’s not rare to see him working with veterans organizations or on films.

The Santa Fe resident often works with Silver Bullet Productions on their projects.

In 2017, he appeared in and narrated the award-winning documentary, “Defending the Fire.”

The documentary tells the story of Native American warriors who have navigated a unique cultural and spiritual path, relying on the tenets of the warrior in ancient and modern warfare.

With a focus on the spiritual and historic journey of Native American warriors, Studi says the Silver Bullet production presents the story of the warrior, the importance of cultures in modern quests, and the lessons of war through the lens of these cultures.

The characters are elders and historians from New Mexican tribes and Native veterans of World War II, and the Korean, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Studi says films like “Defending the Fire” are important to Native American youth because there’s not a lot of access to filmmaking for them.

“There’s so few of us involved in the business, that it’s easy for youth to give up,” he says. “I want to help reach out to the youth and show them how to become part of the film industry. There were trailblazers before me, and now I get to stand there and be that inspiration for others. Anytime a young Native American sees a Native actor in a film, it gives them hope.”

Uncomfortable memories

He often takes lessons learned in Vietnam to the set with him in ways of working together.

The memories will always be there.

“It would be a more comfortable life to not know what I know now,” he says quietly, and then pauses. “I was around 22 years old at that time and I was one of the older guys there. What I’d like people to really think about is what we’re being asked to do when in a military situation. The promotion of aggression to someone else in terms of occupying other areas is not right.”

Studi uses time to reflect on the struggles of Native Americans – both past and present.

Three hundred years before Vietnam, Native Americans were battling to keep their land in what has become the United States.

These are Studi’s ancestors.

“I stood in battle fighting with my company,” he says. “In many ways, I can empathize with the Cambodian people. We as Native Americans, we are allied with the U.S. under the circumstances with the world we live in today. It’s easy to believe that we are protecting our country and sometimes it’s not what we’re doing. Most of the time, we’re protecting the interests of corporations that are profiting from war.”