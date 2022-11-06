 Honoring our veterans: 'Taking care of people' - Albuquerque Journal

Honoring our veterans: ‘Taking care of people’

By Jonathan Flowers / For The Journal

Pictured is former vet Jennifer Paulik(Cq) who is Vice President of Human Resources at METIS.
Albuquerque, New Mexico/Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

After nearly 18 years in the Army, retired Maj. Jennifer Paulik is the vice president for human resources at Metis Technology Solutions Inc., an aerospace simulations company based in Albuquerque.

She became interested in joining the military while studying business administration at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

“I never thought of it until I got to college, and they were doing a recruiting session just to get kids interested in some of the opportunities there.”

Paulik had been active in sports throughout her time in high school, and hearing the cadence of ROTC cadets’ early morning runs reminded her of the team-based physical activity she had enjoyed. She joined her school’s Army ROTC branch and won a scholarship with them.

After graduation, Paulik’s first assignment as an Army officer was as a platoon leader in Daegu, South Korea, operating four post offices as part of the Army Adjutant General’s Corps, which is the Army’s personnel department, in charge of human resources and postal services. It had been her first choice for a job in ROTC.

“I knew it would be something in the support element, taking care of people,” she said.

Jennifer Paulik in 2003 or 2004, commander of the 151st Adjutant General (Postal) company is seen here in an abandoned waterpark in Baghdad, Iraq. (Courtesy of Jennifer Paulik)

Iraq deployment

Paulik said her most memorable experience in the military started in October of 2003, just after the U.S. invasion of Iraq. She was the commanding officer of the 151st Adjutant General Company, which deployed to the country to establish a mail operation.

“That was an experience and a half. It was a big change. You do a lot of training to prepare, but it’s very different when you get there,” she said. “It was exciting, but also nerve wracking, because, you know, we were at war.”

Paulik deployed to the Middle East again in 2008, when she and the 81st Adjutant General Detachment established the Military Mail Terminal in Kuwait, which delivered mail to over 290,000 military and civilian personnel in Kuwait and Iraq.

Jennifer Paulik (left) in 2003 or 2004 as commander of the 151st Adjutant General (Postal) company in Baghdad, Iraq, when a vehicle in the convoy got a flat tire. (Courtesy of Jennifer Paulik)

“When you’re deployed, that piece of mail is probably the most important thing you can possibly get, because it’s a piece of home,” Paulik said.

Paulik’s efforts led to the detachment receiving the Meritorious Unit Citation, the third-highest organizational award in the Army, according to her commander at the time, retired Lt. Col. Jason Kuroiwa.

“We were able to basically start from scratch and then grow within four months to deploy to Iraq and Kuwait because of her expertise, because she knew what we needed to do,” he said.

Fort Bliss duty

In the last years of her military career, Paulik was in charge of implementing the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, or SHARP, at Fort Bliss, the sprawling military complex that straddles the border of Texas and New Mexico. The installation had the second highest rate of sexual assault in the Army, according to research by the RAND Corp.

“It was always interesting being one of only two females in the room presenting the information. I was a young major in a room full of colonels and command sergeant majors and generals,” she said. “That would probably have been the toughest thing, being the junior person in the room and taking on such a serious subject.”

After retiring from the Army in 2016 to settle down with her family, Paulik said she wanted to find work in human resources because she had both the experience and desire to stay in a career where she could help others. She was drawn to Metis due to the leadership style of CEO Joy Colucci, who made her feel at ease during her first in-person interview since leaving the military.

Paulik credits her military service for broadening her horizons and learning the skills she uses in her career today.

“So it wasn’t easy, but it was good to meet that challenge and then move on to the next one,” she said. “It makes the job interesting.”

Home » From the newspaper » Honoring our veterans: ‘Taking care of people’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM candidates describe unusually harsh political climate
ABQnews Seeker
Elected officials and those running for ... Elected officials and those running for seats recount attack ads, threats
2
Police expect more use of ghost guns
ABQnews Seeker
Since 2018 there have been more ... Since 2018 there have been more than 6,000 guns reported stolen in burglaries, auto th ...
3
New federal law to address straw gun buying
ABQnews Seeker
Straw purchases fueling gun violence Straw purchases fueling gun violence
4
Exhibit, film looks at the Artists Call campaign and ...
Arts
'Ama: La Memoria del Tiempo' is ... 'Ama: La Memoria del Tiempo' is currently in the exhibition, 'Art for the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities' at the University of ...
5
2022 Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts recipients ...
Arts
From sculpture to saddles and santeros, ... From sculpture to saddles and santeros, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs and New Mexico Arts have recognized area artists for the 2022 ...
6
'Soul of a Nation' uses billboards to bring awareness ...
Arts
'Soul of a Nation' is a ... 'Soul of a Nation' is a public art exhibit curated by New Mexico artist Jodie Herrera.
7
Cutting peony stems first step in getting plants ready ...
Arts
'Down to Earth,' by the Albuquerque ... 'Down to Earth,' by the Albuquerque Master Gardeners, suggests cutting the stems down to about 6 inches and 'top dress the plantings with milled ...
8
Western music icon to speak at IWMA convention
Arts
Douglas Green, better known as Ranger ... Douglas Green, better known as Ranger Doug of the Western music group Riders in the Sky, will be in Albuquerque this week to attend ...
9
After wandering the world, a legendary war correspondent found ...
Arts
Most people from a certain generation ... Most people from a certain generation know the history of American journalist Ernie Pyle, but many might not realize that Albuquerque is the only ...