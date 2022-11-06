Honoring our veterans: ‘Taking care of people’

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

After nearly 18 years in the Army, retired Maj. Jennifer Paulik is the vice president for human resources at Metis Technology Solutions Inc., an aerospace simulations company based in Albuquerque.

She became interested in joining the military while studying business administration at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

“I never thought of it until I got to college, and they were doing a recruiting session just to get kids interested in some of the opportunities there.”

Paulik had been active in sports throughout her time in high school, and hearing the cadence of ROTC cadets’ early morning runs reminded her of the team-based physical activity she had enjoyed. She joined her school’s Army ROTC branch and won a scholarship with them.

After graduation, Paulik’s first assignment as an Army officer was as a platoon leader in Daegu, South Korea, operating four post offices as part of the Army Adjutant General’s Corps, which is the Army’s personnel department, in charge of human resources and postal services. It had been her first choice for a job in ROTC.

“I knew it would be something in the support element, taking care of people,” she said.

Iraq deployment

Paulik said her most memorable experience in the military started in October of 2003, just after the U.S. invasion of Iraq. She was the commanding officer of the 151st Adjutant General Company, which deployed to the country to establish a mail operation.

“That was an experience and a half. It was a big change. You do a lot of training to prepare, but it’s very different when you get there,” she said. “It was exciting, but also nerve wracking, because, you know, we were at war.”

Paulik deployed to the Middle East again in 2008, when she and the 81st Adjutant General Detachment established the Military Mail Terminal in Kuwait, which delivered mail to over 290,000 military and civilian personnel in Kuwait and Iraq.

“When you’re deployed, that piece of mail is probably the most important thing you can possibly get, because it’s a piece of home,” Paulik said.

Paulik’s efforts led to the detachment receiving the Meritorious Unit Citation, the third-highest organizational award in the Army, according to her commander at the time, retired Lt. Col. Jason Kuroiwa.

“We were able to basically start from scratch and then grow within four months to deploy to Iraq and Kuwait because of her expertise, because she knew what we needed to do,” he said.

Fort Bliss duty

In the last years of her military career, Paulik was in charge of implementing the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, or SHARP, at Fort Bliss, the sprawling military complex that straddles the border of Texas and New Mexico. The installation had the second highest rate of sexual assault in the Army, according to research by the RAND Corp.

“It was always interesting being one of only two females in the room presenting the information. I was a young major in a room full of colonels and command sergeant majors and generals,” she said. “That would probably have been the toughest thing, being the junior person in the room and taking on such a serious subject.”

After retiring from the Army in 2016 to settle down with her family, Paulik said she wanted to find work in human resources because she had both the experience and desire to stay in a career where she could help others. She was drawn to Metis due to the leadership style of CEO Joy Colucci, who made her feel at ease during her first in-person interview since leaving the military.

Paulik credits her military service for broadening her horizons and learning the skills she uses in her career today.

“So it wasn’t easy, but it was good to meet that challenge and then move on to the next one,” she said. “It makes the job interesting.”