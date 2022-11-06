Honoring our veterans: ‘I wasn’t given a choice’

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Leslie Ramsey was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force, but it wasn’t her decision.

Ramsey joined the Air Force at 18 years old, right after she graduated from high school.

“I wanted to serve my country,” Ramsey said. “My grandfather had done it. Of course, my father didn’t want me going at first. He changed his mind, though. He was pretty proud of it.”

Boot camp was a grueling six weeks, not just because of the intense drills and strict scheduling, but Ramsey was unaware she was born with a fusion in her spine – which eventually led to a fractured hip during training.

She recalled, “I was given the option to be washed back because you can’t put a cast on it or anything. Or I could just push through. So, yeah, I pushed through the rest of the last few weeks of boot camp with a fractured hip.”

She laughed before continuing, “I was younger, I was able to deal with it.”

Her vigor and determination helped her move forward into additional training where she became an aircraft fuel system mechanic, or a “tank turtle” as she was called. Ramsey worked on KC-135s and F-15s among other high-end military aircraft, replacing and repairing fuel system parts.

Nine weeks later, she was shipped off to Okinawa, Japan, for her first duty station.

“I was pretty excited about it,” she said. “The Japanese people were very nice people, polite, not what I was expecting, but it was amazing over there.”

One of the most appealing elements to enlisting in the military is that personnel are able to see the world and experience different cultures, perhaps erasing a stigma that forms within the confines of home countries and local circles of thought.

“I learned quite a bit,” Ramsey added.

She was only in Okinawa for two years before being honorably discharged – and it wasn’t because her hip was acting up.

‘I had to get out’

Ramsey is a lesbian.

She served in the Air Force from 1998-2001 before being discharged.

She said, “It was during the ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ era, and … I was separated for the good of service, but it was honorable, under honorable conditions we’ll say. I wasn’t given a choice. I had to get out. I would have stayed in for years if they’d let me.”

“Don’t ask, don’t tell,” was an official U.S. military policy instituted in 1993 concerning the service of homosexuals in the U.S. Armed Forces. The move by former President Bill Clinton was to end a long-standing ban on homosexuals in the military by allowing homosexual personnel to continue to serve if they did not openly declare their sexual orientation.

The law at the time stated: “The presence in the armed forces of persons who demonstrate a propensity of intent to engage in homosexual acts would create an unacceptable risk to the high standards of morale, good order and discipline, and unit cohesion that are the essence of military capability.”

Good intention wasn’t convincing enough, as many activists criticized the policy, claiming it fell short of complete acceptance.

Ramsey explained, “The military didn’t want to know if you were gay or lesbian, but if you were found to be, you would basically be dishonorably discharged.”

Ramsey said because she saw a lawyer who was well-equipped to navigate the policy, she was able to earn an honorable discharge, but many others had slim alternatives to avoid the military’s most consequential sentence.

“I saw several of them dishonorably discharged just in the year I was over there, so it was really scary,” she said. “That’s something you can’t live down.”

Congress repealed the “don’t ask don’t tell” law in 2011. In September 2021, the Department of Veteran Affairs announced that LGBTQ veterans who were given “other than honorable discharges” from the U.S. military due to their sexual orientation were eligible to receive full benefits.

President Joe Biden said in a Sept. 20, 2021, statement that over 100,000 American service members had been discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identity throughout the military’s history, which included around 14,000 under “don’t ask, don’t tell.”

Ramsey’s application for benefits has been rejected.

For Ramsey, as it can be assumed for many others, the decision still has a lingering effect. These individuals wanted to serve their country only to be ousted over “something that makes no difference,” she said.

“I still think about it. I think about what I could have done with my life for all those years that I would have served. When I got out I didn’t know what to do with myself,” she said. “I just moved from place to place, little jobs here and there, never really developed any roots anywhere.”

Wandering, wondering

Ramsey was born in Las Cruces, but her father was a truck driver and the family constantly relocated. She was accustomed to the mobile life, and after leaving the Air Force, she bounced around before eventually resettling in New Mexico. She and her wife, Christina, moved to Albuquerque almost two years ago.

The struggle remained, however.

“It just didn’t work out,” Ramsey said about first moving to Albuquerque. “We lost everything, and it got to the point where we were basically on the street.”

That’s when Shane D’Onofrio, executive director of Heroes Walk Among Us, changed her life with a simple phone call.

“It was the first time I ever spoke to him, and within an hour, I had a job, I had a place to stay … and I had a purpose,” Ramsey said. “I have a job; I have something that’s important to do.”

Heroes Walk Among Us offers services to veterans in need, including housing, transportation and finding employment. Ramsey has been at the nonprofit for almost two months now and is the head of maintenance.

“Shane has something that can help a lot of people here,” she said. “It really is amazing.”

Once rejected for her identity by the country she volunteered her life to serve, she has now found acceptance and a true home – one in which she spent years wandering for and wondering if she would find.

Ramsey said, “I’m older now, much older, and I’m in a good spot. It’s taken a while, but I’m in a very good spot now.”

Her path was, and continues to be, an honorable journey, and no one can take that away from her.