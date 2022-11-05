Underdog status doesn’t dampen 2-6 Lobos’ spirits heading into Utah State

Rain is forecast for Saturday in Logan, Utah. Because University of New Mexico quarterback Justin Holaday is an inland central California kid with little if any experience playing in the wet stuff, Lobos coach Danny Gonzales has taken measures.

In practices this week, Gonzales has been spraying Holaday with a water bottle as he executed plays. He’s had him throw water-soaked footballs. How effective those measures will prove remains unknown as of this writing.

Also unknown: whether Gonzales, Holaday and the Lobos can pierce the storm clouds gathered over their 2022 season by upsetting the Utah State Aggies at Maverik Stadium.

New Mexico (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West Conference) riding a five-game losing streak, is a 14½-point underdog against the Aggies (3-5, 2-2).

Gonzales and his players this week have stuck to their story – that all four games left on UNM’s schedule, starting with Utah State, are games they can win. Run the table, and, hey, the Lobos are bowl-eligible.

“A team that’s 2-6,” senior wolf safety Jerrick Reed II said, “you would think that we’d come to practice with our heads down, feeling sorry yourself, guys not wanting to be here. But it’s the exact opposite.

“… You have guys that are coming to work every single day, from freshmen to seniors, hoping that we still have a chance to play in a bowl game.”

Utah State, the defending Mountain West champion, is a bit of a cipher in 2022. The Aggies opened the season with a victory over Connecticut, but then a 55-0 shellacking at Alabama seemed to plunged them into a funk.

An embarrassing 35-7 loss at home to Weber State was followed by a loss to UNLV during which starting quarterback Logan Bonner was lost for the season with a broken foot.

But the Aggies gave BYU all the then 19th-ranked Cougars could handle in losing 38-26, then upset Air Force the following week.

Then, after a shaky, 17-13 victory over struggling Colorado State, came a 28-14 loss at Wyoming during which the Utah State defense bled 330 yards rushing.

So, who are these guys? Gonzales prefers to concentrate finding out who his guys are. After losses to New Mexico State and Fresno State in which the offense failed to score a touchdown, and after a previously stout defense gave up 510 yards total offense to the Bulldogs, that’s an unanswered question.

Saturday’s game will be Holaday’s second as the starter after senior Miles Kendrick started the first seven. It will be interim offensive coordinator Heath Ridenour’s third game calling the plays. Quarterback and coordinator both said this week they’ve benefited from the bye week.

After the Fresno State game, TV analyst Devin Gardner was harshly critical of UNM’s offense. “The Fresno State defense knows what’s coming, every single time,” he said.

Ridenour said his offense will present the Utah State defense with a fuzzier picture, within the limits of his and his players’ development.

“Right now,” he said, “I have to do what the players are comfortable with and what the players know. The further we get along, the more I can sprinkle this in or sprinkle that in.

“During the bye week, we got a lot more movement put in.”

Without question, it’s time – high time – for the Lobos to make their move.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks, and both teams have benefited in terms of health. But which team will get well on the scoreboard?

Right now, Reed pointed out, the scoreboard reads 0-0 – now matter what the oddsmakers say.

“Two equal teams,” he said. “… Two teams in the same boat who have a chance to win a game, so you just go out there and do it.

“The tougher team will win.”