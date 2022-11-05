Lobos coach Gonzales, Utah State coach Anderson have strong friendship

Danny Gonzales’ friendship with Blake Anderson goes back almost a quarter century, to when Anderson was an assistant football coach at New Mexico under Rocky Long and Gonzales was a UNM graduate assistant.

Anderson left UNM in 2001, and now is the second-year head coach at Utah State. Gonzales is in his third year as the head coach at UNM. The two schools are Mountain West Conference rivals, and they’ll face each other on Saturday in Logan, Utah (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (770 AM/96.3 FM).

Rivals though they are, the two men’s friendship remains as strong as ever.

In February, Anderson’s son Cason took his own life. In September, Anderson established a mental-health and wellness fund in his son’s memory.

Thursday on KKOB radio, Gonzales revealed that he’d contacted all the other Mountain West football coaches and asked if they’d donate $1,000 to the fund. They all did.

“I’ll be able to get Blake a check for $11,000 for his foundation,” Gonzales said. “It’s not going to bring Cason back, but hopefully it will (help) somebody that might be might be in a situation where Cason was.

“And that’s Blake’s push going forward, is just to put mental awareness out there for people.”

This has been a difficult and distracting week for Anderson and for Utah State athletics.

Patrick Maddox, a former Aggies player, said he left the team because he was being harassed after making public a recording in which Anderson and a campus police chief purportedly were disparaging victims of sexual assault.

Anderson has not addressed the accusation directly but said, “I have to trust the process and that the truth will ultimately be seen.”

Utah State athletic director John Hartwell announced his resignation this week, but no direct link to the Maddox controversy has been made.

Gonzales said he could not comment about the allegations, but said his respect for and trust in Anderson remains unshaken.

When Utah State and New Mexico played last season in Albuquerque, Lobo offensive lineman Radson Jang suffered a broken leg.

“Blake was the first one out there when I was kneeling over Radson trying to talk to him and calm him down,” Gonzales said Thursday. “Blake kneeled down there and started praying for him. That’s just who he is.

“I don’t know what (the controversy) is about, but I know who Blake is as a human being, and I love him dearly and would do anything for him.”