Prep soccer: Sandia Prep rallies past pesky Bosque School for 1A-3A championship

With its championship hopes hanging in the balance, it’s only fitting that Sandia Prep turned to a pair of seniors to save the season.

Kiran Hill converted a penalty kick and Maddie Hashagen scored the game-winning goal as the Sundevils rallied late for a 2-1 victory over a pesky Bosque School squad in the girls Class 1A-3A championship at Cleveland High School on Friday afternoon. It’s the second consecutive blue trophy for Sandia Prep and the fourth in coach Matt Westerlund’s five-year tenure with the program.

“It’s not me; it’s them,” Westerlund said of his team. “I’ll give them full credit. I’m just the instrument that gets them to work together the right way, the conductor if you will.”

After besting the Bobcats (16-6) by a combined 8-1 margin in two district games during the regular season, the Sundevils encountered much more resistance with a title on the line. Sandia Prep (19-3-1) controlled possession and outshot Bosque by a significant amount but came up empty for the majority of the game. Tensions heightened when Bosque’s Ainsley Capps launched a shot from about 30 yards out that bounced off Sandia Prep keeper Georgia Williams and just inside the right post in the 66th minute to give the Bobcats an improbable 1-0 advantage.

“It was kind of a wake-up goal because it was obviously a hard game for us,” Hill said. “That really opened our eyes, like, ‘Oh my gosh we have to put in our work now and show them who’s better.'”

That deficit increased Sandia Prep’s sense of urgency, and an attacking offense led to Hill receiving a penalty kick opportunity, which she converted in the 74th minute past a diving Elia Pizarro-Krichels.

With the momentum in their favor, the Sundevils kept the pressure on, as Hashagen outmaneuvered a Bobcats defender and fired a shot into the right corner of the goal during extra time.

“For me it was kind of like a scramble … I kind of lost (the ball) for a second and found it again,” Hashagen said. “I finally found the back of the net.”

Even in the most dire moments of the game, Westerlund maintained confidence that the Sundevils would prevail.

“You won’t believe me, but I didn’t believe it was ever gonna be in doubt,” he said. “I knew that there would be some way that someone was gonna step up and have a response. I’m just so happy that it’s these two girls that have done so much.”

Hill and Hashagen are part of a group of seniors that have been with Westerlund since he took over as Sandia Prep coach.

“It’s a dream come true for the whole team,” he said. “… A huge test today coming back from a goal down. I think it really solidifies the program for me, especially since this is the team that I took over.”

SANDIA PREP 2, BOSQUE SCHOOL 1

Bosque 0 1—1

Sandia Prep 0 2—2

Scoring: B 66th, Ainsley Capps; SP 74th, Kiran Hill (penalty kick); SP, 80th, Maddie Hashagen. Saves: B, Elia Pizarro-Krichels 12; SP, Georgia Williams 1. Shots: B 4; SP 16. Corner Kicks: SP 5.

2022 Fuddruckers Girls Soccer State Championships A-3A Girls